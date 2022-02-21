Need a charge? MPW adds electric vehicle charging stations in downtown Muscatine

MUSCATINE — After being delayed through the latter half of 2021 by supply chain issues and snowy weather, two new public electric vehicle charging stations have been installed in downtown Muscatine.

Muscatine Power and Water partnered with Musser Public Library and The Merrill Hotel to make parking stalls available for the EV charging stations, which are accessible to library patrons and the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"One of our strategies is to help drive EV adoptions locally, and in order to support residents or visitors to the community finding Muscatine to be a convenient and supportive city, we needed to have these EV charging stations installed,” said Erika Cox, director of customer and technology experience at Muscatine Power and Water.

Both of the new EV charging stations were purchased using a grant from Volkswagen that MPW received in 2020.

Each is capable of charging two vehicles simultaneously.

MPW and hotel officials said the charging stations are part of an effort to not only push Muscatine towards a greener future but to invite eco-conscious business leaders, conference planners and leisure travelers to the area, with convenient parking spaces for hotel patrons, Muscatine residents and downtown shoppers.

"These chargers are about opening up the range of visitors that come to Muscatine with their EVs," said Ryan Streck, MPW director of utility service delivery. "Someone living in Des Moines couldn’t get to Muscatine and back. But, now they can because they can charge in Muscatine so now they don’t have a reason not to come to Muscatine."

While the stations have yet to see much use in their first month, Streck anticipates demand for the vehicle charging stations — which are being advertised on applications such as EV-Connect and PlugShare — to continue to grow throughout the community.

“Right now, we aren’t seeing a lot of charging, but there’s a big federal tax incentive for EVs and everything’s moving towards EVs," Streck said.

He said that MPW has adopted a "build it and they will come" mentality, where the team is taking the initiative to prevent obstacles from standing in the way of people buying EVs.

Streck, too, noted the more customers MPW has, "the more use there is and the lower we can keep rates, because we’re doing more with what we have."

"The electric system’s already in place, so the more we can take advantage of it the better," he said.

Streck said MPW already has plans to install another charging station by the end of 2022 somewhere in the Park Avenue/Weed Park area to cater to those either visiting either the park or the Muscatine Mall.

And, looking ahead to 2023, Streck said that MPW hopes to secure another grant to purchase a DC fast charger for the U.S. Highway 61 corridor.

The chargers are capable of charging to up 80% of the electric vehicle's battery in 20 to 40 minutes for most cars, significantly faster than regular AC charging stations.

MPW is also offering rebates to local companies who may want to install charging stations for either their employees or customers.

"Anything we can do to help someone get into an EV, we’d love to be their partner,” Streck said. "These cars are very efficient and very reliable, and there are a lot of exciting things coming. We want to be on the front of technology and we want to help everyone else do the same."

