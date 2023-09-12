Even after regular business was over, resident comments regarding a proposed law enforcement training facility to the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors took more than an hour as about eight people asked the supervisors to rescind their vote to move ahead.

During its Sept. 4 meeting, the supervisors approved the county's share of funding to purchase a plot of land near Moscow that would be used for the facility. The total cost is expected to be about $420,000, or $21,000 per acre. During that meeting, several people who live on neighboring properties objected to the purchase, claiming the noise would create a nuisance. It is estimated there are about 30 neighbors within a mile of the proposed facility.

“None of you live close to the site currently and none of you would want this in your back yard,” neighbor Aaron Stebbins said.

He commented that he has four young children and they are always in his back timber.

In a 28E agreement between the City of Muscatine and Muscatine County, a site for the law enforcement training facility was sought starting about two years ago. It was determined both entities would pay for half of the facility.

During the Muscatine City Council meeting on Sept. 7, the council postponed making a decision on approving the money for the land purchase until a recommendation comes back from the Muscatine County Planning and Zoning Commission.

The commission discussed the issue during its Sept. 1 meeting and plans to continue discussion on Oct. 6.

The proposed range will be more than just shooting, Muscatine Police Chief Tony Kies told the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors during previous discussion. The current plan is the range ground will be about 15 acres and have a 60-foot by 60-foot building that can be used for other law enforcement training. This may include the use of batons or other use-of-force training. Kies said personnel currently have to be sent out of county to get such training. He said many people have to go to Des Moines for training, and some as far away as Kentucky. Having the facility in the county would allow instructors to be brought in. Kies said a common misconception is the firearm range will be used hundreds of times a year. He said in reality the firearm portion would only be used around 30 times a year.

The group of people attending the supervisor's meeting all said they supported law enforcement having a training facility, but they felt it should be located elsewhere.

Charlie Lewis, who owns 29 acres behind the proposed facility, asked several questions about the supervisors’ decision, including about another plot of land the supervisors considered in May that cost $43,000. The supervisors didn’t recall the plot of land. Lewis also commented that previously Muscatine Police Chief Tony Kies had said the facility would only be used by Muscatine city police and county sheriff’s deputies for mandatory training. He said Muscatine County Sheriff Quinn Riess had said last week that deputies could use the facility whenever they want.

Lewis commented he had planned to build a retirement home on a lot adjacent to the facility.

Supervisor Danny Chick said if the facility comes together, and he believes it would be at least two years before a facility could open, the supervisors would approve an ordinance requiring law enforcement to work with the neighbors to determine times when training can occur. Supervisor Jeff Sorenson said that the sheriff’s department is putting together a sample training schedule.

Neighbor Tim Maxwell owns six dwellings and farms ground near the site. He asked how the $21,000 per acre was determined when the average cost of land in Muscatine County is $11,000 per acre.

Chick said the county had identified the land as a potential site and had approached the owner, who was initially not interested. The amount was determined during negotiation.

Also during the meeting Sorenson commented that the supervisors have not made any decisions regarding the funding of the facility itself. He said that if the project moves forward to a construction phase he probably would ask the other supervisors to issue a bond so the county residents could vote on the issue.

“With the amount of input we have gotten, I don’t think we would have to bond, but I would be a proponent of bonding so the voters could choose," he said.

Several of the visitors to the meeting took the supervisors to task for not consulting an informational packet the planning and zoning commission had created to show both sides of the issue before voting on the purchase. The three supervisors present Monday all said they had not seen the packet.

"I asked you Danny (Chick) to table the vote sitting right over there, due to the fact that the information it seemed like you guys had wasn't accurate at the time," said Chad Holiday. "To table it, move on, and get some more information. You chose to vote it in. You're excuse is not good enough. You didn't do your job."