MUSCATINE — After two weeks of 14-hour days as a volunteer with the Salvation Army in Florida following Hurricane Michael, Osmond Malcolm said it was about "neighbors helping neighbors."
Malcolm, who is a Muscatine councilman, and his spouse, Niki, were two of four Muscatine residents deployed on a 29-person regional team to Panama City Beach and the surrounding area at the end of October.
Hurricane Michael hit the Florida Panhandle around Oct. 10, and was the first Catgory 4 storm in recorded history to make landfall in the northeast Gulf Coast.
Malcolm said he spoke with a woman who had lived in the area for 76 years. She told him the community "never had a storm like this."
In some areas, Malcolm said the storm had taken everything away — leaving no debris — but in other areas, there was mountains of it.
"I'm standing by the ocean watching the sunrise," Malcolm said, "but I'm being covered by the shadow of trash — very expensive trash."
His team was deployed on the fourth "wave" of seven Salvation Army teams on the ground.
A typical day would start early in the morning with volunteers having breakfast and prepping vehicles. Malcolm, an emergency disaster coordinator, and other command volunteers would have a half-hour briefing through a teleconference with recovery operations headquarters in Tallahassee, explaining what the needs were. Then command would go through assignments, speak with volunteer crews about the plans for the day, and all would disperse.
"Our job is to bring them hope," Malcolm said.
He said one man in particular needed it. A man in his 80s had told Malcolm he evacuated late, leaving his cat behind. When the man returned to his home, his cat was no longer alive. Malcolm said he sat with the man and listened to him talk about his sadness having lost his companion.
"No matter how busy we are, we stop, we listen, we hug, we pray," he said.
Feeding people was main responsibility for Salvation Army volunteers. Malcolm said an average of 3,000 people per day were fed lunch and 6,000 were fed dinner. With temperatures in the 80s and humidity high, caring for volunteers was just as crucial as caring for those recovering from the disaster.
"The safety word of the day was 'hydrate,'" Malcolm said.
Other charitable organizations and Army Corps of Engineers were also on the ground providing other services with FEMA meeting with residents to determine who would receive federal assistance.
Communication networks were also down, leaving crews without Internet, forcing them to use paper maps.
Malcolm said many of the roads were blocked due to debris or had been washed away in the storm, which made navigating and getting supplies delivered a challenge. He said helicopters were used to deliver supplies. In one instance, he said a helicopter had to bring in diesel fuel to fill crew vehicles in one small town.
Recalling the destruction he saw, Malcolm said houses were ripped apart or missing altogether, but he was stunned by how many palm trees were on the ground and the large craters each left. Palm trees, he said, will root deep in the earth and are often unharmed by violent storms. So to see them scattered around communities was a shock.
At the end of the day, crews would clean and disinfect vehicles, debrief, account for volunteers and return to the gym of a former high school in a town an hour away. There they would sleep on cots, getting ready to do the whole thing over again the next day.
Malcolm said this is his third year working with the Salvation Army in Muscatine. So he was mentally prepared for recovery work. His past includes spending a week in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria and a week in North Carolina following Hurricane Florence. After the work he put in over the last two weeks, Malcolm still has more that we wants to do.
The area he served won't be fully recovered in time for the holidays. And the Salvation Army in the area doesn't have a building to work out of, Malcolm said, so he is working to organize donations to be delivered to the area through other means.
"I don't want to see any children without Christmas," he said.
