Neighbors object to Wilton study of Highway 38 property

During public comment, several of the 20 people who had attended the meeting spoke against the study. Most of the people who spoke owned land along Highway 38 and felt the city had overstepped its bounds by doing a survey on land outside of the city limits.

Dave Walton objected that the landowners on Highway 38 were not involved in the process, saying they should have been brought in early on. Many of the other landowners objected to the idea of a developer bringing some kind of large industry to the area that would disrupt their land.

“I’m a property owner in that area and I want to go on record as saying I am not in favor of being annexed into the City of Wilton,” Robert Walton said. “I am fifth or sixth generation and I am planning on passing my land down the line as long as they want to keep it.

“And your survey you put out and asked about shopping in Wilton – we had every one of those stores in Wilton you mentioned people said we need and people went to Muscatine, to Walmart because people would rather buy something from China. We had two hardware stores and three grocery stores. The people in Wilton and the surrounding community have no one to blame but themselves, because they didn’t patronize the businesses when they were here.”