Neighbors object to Wilton study of Interstate 38 property

WILTON – During a special input gathering meeting to discuss the city’s Highway 38 project, a group of landowners attended to tell the Wilton City Council they did not want to city planning uses for their land which is outside of the city limits anyway.
During the meeting, Shawn O’Shea of MSA Professional Services explained the city was conducting a survey to gather information for a plan for uses of the stretch of Highway 38 between Wilton and Interstate 80. The survey also included seeing what changes people wanted to see to Wilton itself to encourage people on Interstate 80 to stop in town. During a survey conducted last year, O’Shea said many of the results indicated people wanted to see Wilton become a more one-stop community with it having such things as a hardware store or lumber yard so residents didn’t have to drive to Muscatine for these items.
“This is analysis and it is really just a guide,” O’Shea said.
O’Shea said a basic action plan had been developed from the survey. He also said part of the survey had dealt with the farmland between the city and the interstate. He said the idea was to gather information so if a developer was interested in building something on the way, the city can have information to give them. He explained because the land is so close to the interstate and had utilities, it would be land of interest to developers. He also stressed any arrangement would be between the owner of the property and the developer. The plan is available on the city’s web site. Mayor Bob Barrett said the project began after the Iowa Department of Transportation had installed water lines between the city and Interstate 80.
During public comment, several of the 20 people who had attended the meeting spoke against the study. Most of the people who spoke owned land along Highway 38 and felt the city had overstepped its bounds by doing a survey on land outside of the city limits.
Dave Walton objected that the landowners on Highway 38 were not involved in the process, saying they should have been brought in early on. Many of the other landowners objected to the idea of a developer bringing some kind of large industry to the area that would disrupt their land.
“I’m a property owner in that area and I want to go on record as saying I am not in favor of being annexed into the City of Wilton,” Robert Walton said. “I am fifth or sixth generation and I am planning on passing my land down the line as long as they want to keep it.
“And your survey you put out and asked about shopping in Wilton – we had every one of those stores in Wilton you mentioned people said we need and people went to Muscatine, to Walmart because people would rather buy something from China. We had two hardware stores and three grocery stores. The people in Wilton and the surrounding community have no one to blame but themselves, because they didn’t patronize the businesses when they were here.”
Several times people from the city said it would take the owners’ approval for a developer to purchase land for a construction. Wilton Chamber of Commerce Vice President Becky Brisker said the city has some land available for prospects in the area. She also said the city did not want to put just any businesses in the area, but wanted to have a strategy.
O’Shea said the report would now go back to the steering committee and the action plan would be re-evaluated before it is submitted to the planning and zoning commission and then the city council for approval. He said the plan would be like the county’s comprehensive plan to help make determinations in the future.