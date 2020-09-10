'Never Forget' Muscatine fire chief recalls Sept. 11th attacks, encourages others to reflect

MUSCATINE —This year marks the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, but for Assistant Fire Chief Mike Hartman, it is as if the tragedy happened yesterday.
“I was working my second job, and I heard that a plane had ran into the building, and my first thought was ‘that doesn’t sound right’,” Hartman recalled.
He said that in that moment, he not only assumed that the event was a terrorist attack, because the towers were attacked a few years prior, but he also remembered how many people could fit in the Twin Towers, quickly realizing how many of those people would probably die in that moment.
“When the towers collapsed, I — like I think every other firefighter who was watching — knew that there would be fatalities,” Hartman continued, “There was just no way that any firefighter would show up to a situation like that and not run in and try to do what they could to save people. When you have a situation like that, it’s obvious that there would be fatalities.”
Nineteen years later, Hartman and his crew honor the 343 firefighters, citizens and first responders who died with a small ceremony and a moment of silence.
“So many times, the phrase ‘never forget’ is thrown out there, and we do our best to not forget,” Hartman said, “but after a period of time, we start to slide on that. So these memorials and moments of silence are very good at pulling us back and reminding us that we made that promise to others and to those whose sacrifice we won’t forget.”
Hartman has already spoken at this ceremony, and will do so again this year. “As you stand up there and try to share your feelings, talking to a group of firefighters in a situation like this is different from talking to the general public, because they have a much deeper understanding of the words you’re saying and the feelings you’re trying to convey,” he said, “Being up there and sharing a few words is pretty inspiring.”
Hartman believes that many firefighters share his experience in watching the event and feel the same unique sense of dread, horror and sadness. With their shared brotherhood, this tragedy becomes all the more personal.
“That is one thing with firefighters as a whole, we’re kind of like family,” he said, “It doesn’t matter what city you’re from, or what state, or country you’re from. If you’re a firefighter and you run across another firefighter from any place else, instantly there’s a connection there. I did not personally know any of those firefighters (in the towers), but the grief and loss that I and every other firefighter felt was still there. They were part of our firefighting community.”
At the Muscatine Fire Department, Hartman adds that there is an additional sense of sadness. One year and three days after 9/11, their department lost Michael Kruse, who died fighting a house fire.
“It’s kind of a somber time for the whole department here, but I think most people, if not every single one of us, takes this as both a moment to appreciate their sacrifice and as a moment of reflection,” Hartman said, “It gives us a chance to take a breath and ask what we need to do to be safer — what we need to do so that this doesn’t happen again. That’s really how you have to go at it.”
This is why Hartman feels that it’s important for people to remember what happened. “We are starting to see people apply and come into our department who were not born when 9/11 happened,” he said, “It’s a little hard to wrap our minds around.”
As someone who has lived through the transition into a post-Sept. 11 world, he can see how different things have become. “There are a lot of things pre-9/11 that I think we took for granted that have changed,” he said, “Before 9/11, we didn’t really have to worry about (terrorism), and I think to some extent, you can look at that with the COVID-19 pandemic too. It’s another event where life will never be the same.”
“It doesn’t matter if you were 90 years old or nine years old or nine months old when 9/11 happened, each and every one of us can take something away from that event,” said Hartman, “Take the time to be a little more fire safe or safer with your driving or nicer to your neighbors, because we’re all in this together.”
