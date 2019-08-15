MUSCATINE — Construction has begun on a northeast Muscatine lot for a new utility service location.
Alliant Energy will move it's local operations center from 215 Oak St. to a new 20,000 square-foot building on University Drive near Highway 61.
Interstate Power and Light Company, a subsidiary of Alliant, purchased the property in February from JN and KL, LLC for $390,000, according to transaction records. The 6.5-acre lot will also include utilities connections, landscaping, lighting and parking.
The Oak Street facility, built decades ago on about half an acre, will close when the new location is open. An Alliant spokesman said that should be late spring. About 14-16 employees will work out of the facility to serve gas customers, according to city documents, and traffic would amount to less than 50 vehicles in and out per day.
The downtown location was built when pick ups trucks were solely used and left the company constrained for space as larger vehicles and equipment became the standard, the spokesman said. With the new construction, equipment will be stored on-site and indoors, allowing for longer use.
More space could mean more room for the company to grow in rural Muscatine, the spokesman said.
