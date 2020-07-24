New ambulance enters fleet in Muscatine
New ambulance enters fleet in Muscatine

ambulance

A new Type II Transport Ambulance was recently added to the Muscatine Fire Department fleet. Officials cite patient comfort, better gas mileage and decreased maintenance costs as benefits for the new ambulance. The 2019 Ford Transit is a 3.7 liter gas powered van, which was purchased for $85,591 from Foster Coach. Officials reported the department had 12 trips to Iowa City or to Davenport in one day, which added 1,000 miles to one vehicle in a single day. The department counts on reliability of vehicles, which are hard to maintain in vehicles with higher mileage. 

 Submitted photo

