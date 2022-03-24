New ambulance now in service at the Muscatine Fire Department

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Fire Department received one of its long-awaited new ambulances last month, a 2021 Type I Demo Unit ambulance. Now, another vehicle has been added to the city’s fleet.

On Wednesday, March 23, the Muscatine Fire Department received a Type III E450 gas ambulance, which is replacing a 2011 remount ambulance. It was ordered in December 2020, but delivery was delayed by supply-chain issues.

A second Type III ambulance will arrive this summer and replace a 2014 remount ambulance.

The ambulances were designed by Feld Fire, along with Muscatine Fire Mechanic Engineer Jason Verschoore and other members of the Muscatine Fire Ambulance Committee, including Battalion Chief Ted Hillard, Assistant Fire Chief Mike Hartman, Craig Chelf, Roy Patterson and Andrew McSorley.

“We wanted our staff to be involved with the development of these ambulances because they are the ones who really know what works and what doesn’t, and what should go where," Hillard said.

Patrick Macke, from Feld Fire, said listening to firefighting crews and their priorities helped them assure comfort and safety for crews and passengers.

One feature is a safety-belt system, which Verschoore demonstrated in a video posted on the Muscatine Fire Department’s YouTube page. The safety belts keep those working in the ambulance secured, but there is still enough freedom for them to still stand up and assist their patient as needed.

Another new feature installed, also demonstrated in the video, was a patient-loading system for the ambulance’s cot. Using an installed mechanism within the ambulance, crews can load and unload patients with a push of a button. The mechanism can lift up to 750 pounds, according to Verschoore, and because EMS crews no longer have to lift the cot onto the ambulance, they won't strain their backs.

The ambulances also have blue “mood lighting” that has a calming effect for transporting patients who are panicking or highly stressed.

The department still has one older unit — a 2016 ambulance with 183,000 miles on it — that needs to be replaced. The city expects to replace it in the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

