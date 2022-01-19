New athletic facility to officially open at Muscatine Mall on January 27

MUSCATINE — A new Muscatine facility plans to take a swing at helping local youth reach their baseball and softball dreams.
LAB (Literally Athletic Building) in the former JCPenney space at the Muscatine Mall, will hold a grand opening with the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27.
LAB offers nearly 18,000 square feet of turf, batting cages, bullpen mounds, pitching machines, and state-of-the-art sports analytic technology.
LAB was established by Muscatine High School baseball coach Grant Pippert and Jesse Reynolds, as a means to fill a need.
Pippert said the project took two-and-a-half years to develop.
“We want to re-envision how youth athletics and athletes are developed, and we think that can have a huge impact on a lot of different aspects in the community,” Pippert said. “Our goal is to provide the best training that we possibly can.”
As a coach, Pippert said he knew it was difficult for local players to find places to practice and improve, especially during the winter.
“What I found is that a lot of students who really want to get trained have to go out of town,” he explained. “I knew that our baseball and softball communities lacked the facilities that we would need to consistently compete, since a lot of the programs we compete with have made a lot of facility improvements.”
Players who use the LAB will learn what they need to improve on, based on their current strengths and weaknesses, using HitTrax and Rapsodo machines which record information for pitchers and hitters to use as they track their progress.
“Not a lot of places have more than one HitTrax system. It’s kind of like a simulator where users can see all of the analytics with exit velocity, point of contact and more,” Pippert said. “We want to continue to increase our technology so that we can remain state-of-the-art as we help our athletes the best we can.”
Baseball and softball are the facility’s biggest focuses at the moment, but Pippert hopes to turn it into a space where young athletes from any sport could practice and improve. They also hope to host indoor tournaments.
The LAB expects to fully open in February. Members pay $40 per month, which includes two 2-hour training sessions per week, focusing on speed, agility, fielding and pitching/hitting. Monetary donations are also accepted, Pippert said.
“We’re hoping to develop a template and a plan to where kids can get the proper training and have the opportunity to be multi-sport athletes,” Pippert said. “We also plan on keeping our price point as low as we possibly can.”