New athletic facility to officially open at Muscatine Mall on January 27

Players who use the LAB will learn what they need to improve on, based on their current strengths and weaknesses, using HitTrax and Rapsodo machines which record information for pitchers and hitters to use as they track their progress.

“Not a lot of places have more than one HitTrax system. It’s kind of like a simulator where users can see all of the analytics with exit velocity, point of contact and more,” Pippert said. “We want to continue to increase our technology so that we can remain state-of-the-art as we help our athletes the best we can.”

Baseball and softball are the facility’s biggest focuses at the moment, but Pippert hopes to turn it into a space where young athletes from any sport could practice and improve. They also hope to host indoor tournaments.

The LAB expects to fully open in February. Members pay $40 per month, which includes two 2-hour training sessions per week, focusing on speed, agility, fielding and pitching/hitting. Monetary donations are also accepted, Pippert said.

“We’re hoping to develop a template and a plan to where kids can get the proper training and have the opportunity to be multi-sport athletes,” Pippert said. “We also plan on keeping our price point as low as we possibly can.”

