WAPELLO — A May 11 published public notice indicates the Louisa County Board of Supervisors plans to appoint a replacement county auditor at its regular meeting on May 30.

The person appointed will complete the remaining nearly 18-month term of Auditor Sandi Sturgell, who was first elected auditor in 2012 after working 19 years in the county treasurer’s office.

Sturgell submitted her retirement letter to the supervisors at their March 14 meeting, announcing her final day will be May 31.

Although the supervisors have announced they will use the appointment process to fill the vacancy, eligible, local voters could alter that plan by seeking a special election. A petition with at least 356 signatures will need to be submitted within 14 days of the notice’s initial publication.

According to county election officials, the estimated cost for special election workers, ballot printing, election publications and absentee ballot expenses could total $7,042.

While the appointment notification process is relatively clear, the supervisors acknowledged during their May 16 meeting they were less certain how they would learn of prospective candidates’ interest in the position.

Responding to a question that was raised during the meeting’s public input session, first deputy auditor Selena Gerst, who is currently serving as the supervisors’ meeting secretary, suggested the county’s political party system could play a role.

“They would go to the Democratic Party or the Republican Party (to be nominated),” she said.

“The parties will bring somebody,” board chair Chris Ball agreed.

When another question was raised about a person who might be interested in applying outside of a political party network, the county officials were less certain.

“We’ll have to ask (Louisa County Attorney) Adam (Parsons) about that. This is the first time we’ve had (replacement of) an elected official that I’ve been involved ” Supervisor Brad Quigley said, adding he had looked into a different replacement scenario.

“The process I checked on for replacement — another office could take over, but the way it is, the auditor’s office is the only one that could take over, like the recorder’s office. That’s how they do it; so we checked on that, but it doesn’t work that way,” he said.

“It’s all new, so I’ll ask Adam,” Quigley repeated.

