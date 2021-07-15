New Bargain World of Muscatine opens its doors to the community

It’s not just a furniture store, however. Bargain World also has a small selection of tools, children’s toys, smaller appliances and, coming very soon, a selection of clothes.

“Clothes should start coming in either next week or the following week,” Price said, “Because they’re overstock from clothing stores, we’ll have a variety for people to choose from. We’ll have men’s clothes, women’s clothes and kids’ clothes.”

The selection of sinks, bathtubs, doors and cabinetry also caters to those customers who are interested in doing home renovation or do-it-yourself projects.

“We’ve just got a little bit of everything,” Price said, “And we’ll try to bring new stuff in all the time, like lights and lawn & garden, kitchen and bath, comforters… We have a lot of stuff in here right now, but we’ll keep trying to bring in a little over everything.

When he was asked what he believed customers have been the most interested in so far, Price pointed towards the mattresses, adjustable beds and other furniture. “It’s just hard to get furniture and mattresses and be able to leave with them right now,” he continued, “and we have brand new furniture at a discount.”