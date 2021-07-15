New Bargain World of Muscatine opens its doors to the community

MUSCATINE – In June, Muscatine residents became curious when they saw a new sign out on what was formally Younkers in the Muscatine Mall, with this sign reading “Bargain World of Muscatine”.
This new store opened to the public earlier this month, offering a variety of products and deals, and while the store itself still has to deal with a few pandemic-related issues, Bargain World seems to be making a name for itself.
As the name implies, Bargain World of Muscatine is a new bargain warehouse store. Similar stores can be found in malls in Burlington and Galesburg, and according to Muscatine Mall Manager Toni Klaren, these stores have managed to bring in customers and be successful. It is the hope of both Klaren and Bargain World General Manager Jeremy Price that the new Muscatine store will see that same success.
“We’re doing really good, so far,” Price said, “It’s hard to get product right now with the pandemic and some of the issues that it’s caused, but we’ve had a good response from the community. We also have a really good storefront here in the mall, with lots of square footage and a good location.”
Currently, the store has a wide selection of new products that can be bought at a cheaper price than they would be at other brand name stores. These products include furniture such as couches and chairs, flooring, bed & bath items, area rugs and even some appliances like washers. Price noted that these appliances would also include warranties.
It’s not just a furniture store, however. Bargain World also has a small selection of tools, children’s toys, smaller appliances and, coming very soon, a selection of clothes.
“Clothes should start coming in either next week or the following week,” Price said, “Because they’re overstock from clothing stores, we’ll have a variety for people to choose from. We’ll have men’s clothes, women’s clothes and kids’ clothes.”
The selection of sinks, bathtubs, doors and cabinetry also caters to those customers who are interested in doing home renovation or do-it-yourself projects.
“We’ve just got a little bit of everything,” Price said, “And we’ll try to bring new stuff in all the time, like lights and lawn & garden, kitchen and bath, comforters… We have a lot of stuff in here right now, but we’ll keep trying to bring in a little over everything.
When he was asked what he believed customers have been the most interested in so far, Price pointed towards the mattresses, adjustable beds and other furniture. “It’s just hard to get furniture and mattresses and be able to leave with them right now,” he continued, “and we have brand new furniture at a discount.”
As for what Price himself likes about working there, while he may not always like the shipping issues that comes with it, he still enjoys the job. “When we can get stuff, I like it,” he said, “It’s hard to get product right now, but I like running the store.”