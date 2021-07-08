New chief and city manager sworn in during city council meeting

WEST LIBERTY -- City government and the police department in West Liberty will each be under new leadership beginning in August.
David Haugland was sworn in as the new city manager and Eric Werling was sworn in as the new police chief during Tuesday night's meeting of the West Liberty City Council.
Haugland was most recently the city administrator of Marshall, Missouri. He has been a city administrator/city manager for over 33 years, beginning in neighboring Wilton. He holds a Bachelors degree from Buena Vista College in Storm Lake and a Master of Public Administration degree from Iowa State University.
Werling is currently School Security and Crisis Response Officer for the Cedar Rapids School District.
YOUTH SPORTS
Parks and Recreation director Nick Heath told the council he has been discussing the possibility of West Liberty Youth Sports becoming a function of the city's department. "They have lost some board members. They have struggled to keep volunteers involved," said Heath. "You're starting to see more activities take on the rec side of things. We just don't want to see it die for lack of having nice activities available to them."
The council by consensus turned the matter over to the finance committee to discuss budget impacts.
SIDEWALK PROGRAM EXTENDED
The council voted to keep the current portion of West Liberty's sidewalk renovation program open until September 2022.
City Clerk Lee Geertz said the program, which mainly is in the downtown business district, fell behind due to COVID's impact on downtown businesses. "Some of them are just getting back on their feet," Geertz told the council. "It would be my recommendation we allow them additional time."
Geertz added businesses have experienced difficulty in securing contractors.
AUDIT REVIEW
Questions from a state audit of the city will be reviewed next month. The council set a work session for 6:30 p.m. July 20 immediately before the scheduled council meeting, to review the 2019-2020 audit report with the Bowman and Miller firm of Marshalltown.
"I've been very frustrated with state audits, so hopefully we can get these questions answered," commented Mayor Bob Hartman.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The council approved payment of claims totaling $801,175.
- The council approved Change Order No. 3 of $14,706 to S.G. Construction of West Burlington for the West Liberty Police and City Hall Building Upgrade Project.
- The council approved the first reading of an ordinance to establish rules and regulations for operating golf carts, ATVs, and UTVs within city limits.
- The council approved the first reading of an ordinance to change the zoning of 11.46 acres at the northeast corner of East Rainbow Drive and Garfield Avenue from agricultural use to combined R-1, R-2, and R-3 combined residential use for a proposed subdivision.
- The council approved application to the Iowa Economic Development Authority for a five year, zero interest $500,000 loan from the Nuisance/Abandoned Property Remediation Fund Program for remediation and renovation of West Liberty Tire Shop property at 1011 N. Columbus St. into a mixed use facility.
- The council approved awarding a $15,500 grant from the city's TIF supported Economic Development Program for facade and capital improvements to the Paul Revere's Pizza building at 122 E. 2nd St.
- The council approved awarding a $13,000 grant from the city's TIF supported Economic Development Program to make improvements to the property at 101 East Third Street to provide a stable building for Keele Law Offices and four apartments.
- The council approved a request from the West Liberty Rotary Club to use Ron De Voo Park for the third annual Human Trafficking Awareness Event July 3.
- The council went into closed session to discuss the possible purchase or sale of undisclosed real estate. No decisions were made.