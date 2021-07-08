New chief and city manager sworn in during city council meeting

WEST LIBERTY -- City government and the police department in West Liberty will each be under new leadership beginning in August.

David Haugland was sworn in as the new city manager and Eric Werling was sworn in as the new police chief during Tuesday night's meeting of the West Liberty City Council.

Haugland was most recently the city administrator of Marshall, Missouri. He has been a city administrator/city manager for over 33 years, beginning in neighboring Wilton. He holds a Bachelors degree from Buena Vista College in Storm Lake and a Master of Public Administration degree from Iowa State University.

Werling is currently School Security and Crisis Response Officer for the Cedar Rapids School District.

YOUTH SPORTS

Parks and Recreation director Nick Heath told the council he has been discussing the possibility of West Liberty Youth Sports becoming a function of the city's department. "They have lost some board members. They have struggled to keep volunteers involved," said Heath. "You're starting to see more activities take on the rec side of things. We just don't want to see it die for lack of having nice activities available to them."