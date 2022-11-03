New cleaning/contractor business hopes to meet all the needs of Muscatine homeowners

Last Sunday’s Trunk or Treat event saw many members of the community come out to help provide a fun time for Muscatine’s youth — from parents and families, to teachers and local business owners.

Of those business owners, a local couple decided to take the opportunity to not only pass out some treats but to also get their name out there in the hopes of helping others with their cleaning or repair needs.

Maid & the Maintenance Man Contractor and Cleaning Services was first established earlier this year, around six months ago, according to co-owner Alicia Zaehringer. Together, she and Todd Zaehringer aim to provide a variety of different services to residents through their combined set of skills.

“We’re just a small business based here in Muscatine,” Alicia said. “(For the Trunk or Treat event), we thought that we’d just go out and hand out candy to all of the kids that were there, and maybe hand out a few business cards as well.”

Before starting their own business, Todd did maintenance work — such as plumbing and electrical work — for about 25 years. Alicia, meanwhile, said that she had always worked some sort of cleaning job. “For some reason, it’s just always something I go back to.”

With so much experience behind them, starting their own combination maintenance and cleaning business seemed logical. As for the name, Alicia said she thought it had a “Beauty and the Beast” sort of ring to it, in addition to being a name with a very clear explanation of what their business was.

Alicia also emphasized that their business was not only locally-owned and operated but also family-ran and fully insured, with even their 13-year-old son sometimes helping out on the smaller jobs such as ones focused more on yard work or yard cleaning.

“So far, it’s been pretty good,” Alicia continued. “We believe in doing good work so that we’re always referred to by other people, and that has helped us a lot in getting jobs.”

When it comes to other positives at their business, Alicia felt that one quality that made their business stand out from the rest was the ability to get so many services done by the same company, which can also help with keeping the overall price low versus needing to hire several different companies for various needs.

Another positive was the Zaehringers’ focus on customer service through their reference program, which can allow their frequent customers to get special deals when they refer their services to others.

“If you help us, we’ll help you,” Alicia said, adding that if a job doesn’t meet their customer’s satisfaction, she and her husband will figure out how to make it right.

As for more special services, as someone who hopes to one day go into crime scene cleaning, Alicia also mentioned that she is licensed with bio-hazards and as such knows how to handle bio-hazard messes correctly. She also hopes to eventually bring in additional employees in order to handle more jobs while also helping those who are looking for work.

“We want to make the business to where we make a profit, but at the same time we don’t price gouge other people,” she added. “We’ve had the success so far, so we’re just going to keep going the way that we’re going, and hopefully it works out with all the hard work that we’re putting into it.”

To learn more about the services that Maid & the Maintenance Man offers, call 563-261-3004, email them at maidandthemaintenanceman@outlook.com or visit their Facebook page.