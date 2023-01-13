New clothing and vintage-focused shop opens in Downtown Wilton

WILTON – With the experience and motivation needed for a venture like this, a new small business owner in Wilton hopes to help people through her store, whether that’s through giving someone the opportunity to find what they need or through helping out with a community cause.

Cedar Closet at 324 Cedar St. in downtown Wilton, officially opened for business the day after Thanksgiving.

When reflecting on how things at her store have been going so far, owner Dee Daniel-Clifton said, “Business has not been bad considering we opened kind of late in the season.”

For the most part, Cedar Closet focuses on selling ladies clothing, shoes and boots, handbags, jewelry. Outside of these products, the shop has also partnered with a few local makers to also sell various wares there, with Daniel-Clifton hoping to get a few more over time.

Some of these hand-made products that can be found at the shop are wooden door-hangers and hand-beaded jewelry. Daniel-Clifton’s husband also plans to eventually sell his wood-crafted items there.

Additionally, Cedar Closet also focuses on selling some vintage items, which Daniel-Clifton says she’s been selling for a long time both online and at Meg’s Vintage Collective in Muscatine. Overall, Daniel-Clifton said that when it comes to the products she offers, she’s always shooting for “unique.”

“If we can bring things that are unique and that people really like, I’m sure people will come here,” she said. “People are always looking for unique, hand-made gifts or something for their house that’s hand-made and different.”

Prior to moving back to the Midwest, Daniel-Clifton had a similar shop in Alabama that she ran successfully before moving to Iowa for her husband, who’d gotten a job offer.

“(Having a shop) was something that I enjoyed,” she continued. “It was something I could use to make a community contact, and I wanted to get involved in community activities, and (opening a shop here) seemed like a good way to do it.” Daniel-Clifton added that she is also currently a member of the Wilton Chamber of Commerce, where she hopes to have more community involvement.

As for the biggest hopes for her store, Daniel-Clifton shared that her main goals are to “make a few dollars” and to get involved with the community. She also hopes to either participate in or start at least one local fundraiser for Wilton’s food bank. For her, a store is just another way to positively interact with the community, all while helping a person find exactly what they may be looking for.

“I like it when people are happy,” she said.

Cedar Closet is open Tuesday through Saturday, hours starting at 10 a.m., open until 4 p.m. on Tues., Thurs. and Sat. and 5 p.m. on Wed. and Fri. For more information on products sold at Cedar Closet, residents can check out its Facebook page. Interested shoppers are also advised to keep an eye on Daniel-Clifton’s Etsy shop, etsy.com/shop/CedarCloset, and the store’s website, cedarclosetwilton.com, for additional updates.