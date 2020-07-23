New Columbus Junction ordinance to regulate ATV use

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — The operating of ATV/UTVs in Columbus Junction could be regulated under a new ordinance before the end of July, following action by the city council during its regular meeting Wednesday.

As part of the same motion, the council unanimously approved the second reading and waived the third reading of a proposed ordinance that would establish regulations for operating the units in the city.

According to city officials, the ordinance would go into effect upon publication, which city clerk Julie Heindel said could be July 30.

The ordinance would closely align with a county ordinance and would allow the units to operate in the city from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m., although under a defined set of rules.

The speed limit would be 35 miles per hour and drivers would be prohibited from operating the units in a “careless, reckless or negligent manner.”

Operation of the units by anyone under the influence of alcohol or drugs would be prohibited; and a lighted headlight and taillight would be required when visibility is limited to 300 feet ahead or behind.

The number of riders in each unit would be limited to what each unit was designed to hold; and each unit would be required to have brakes and brake lights.