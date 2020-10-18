New COVID-19 cases prompt class to be quarantined

MUSCATINE – Several more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Muscatine School District this weekend, including a case that has prompted McKinley Elementary to quarantine an entire class.

The Muscatine Community School District said a McKinley student had tested positive for COVID-19. While the name of the student could not be released, the district opted to inform parents the case had been found. The district’s procedure is to contact any parents of students who may have been in close contact with the positive individual.

“The decision was made to quarantine the students in the class because face masks were not being worn consistently,” a press release said. “The affected class will go to remote learning for the duration of two weeks. To clear up concerns, in all other positive cases thus far there has NOT been a need to quarantine a class. This positive case at McKinley was NOT contracted from inside the building. This particular classroom will be thoroughly deep cleaned in addition to the district’s COVID-19 cleaning guidelines.”

It was reported all other classes would continue as usual and remain in-person. The decision to go strictly virtual would only happen if the Muscatine County positivity rate exceeds 15% and absenteeism hits 10% and permission is granted from the Iowa Department of Education.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}