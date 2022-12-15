New craft studio in Downtown Muscatine hopes to inspire DIY-focused creativity

Do-it-yourselfers and craft enthusiasts alike now have a new place to go for when they need inspiring supplies, want to support other local crafters or just would like some company as they create outside the box.

Create! DIY Craft Studio, 208 W. 2nd St. in Muscatine, next door to Proof Social, held its grand opening last month during Downtown Muscatine’s Holiday Open House. Since then, owner Tammy Tunis has said that her new store has already received plenty of support and positive feedback.

“The reception has been great,” she shared. “So many people are so excited to see something like this in Muscatine.”

Tunis, who previously worked as a teacher for 16 years, shared that the store's origin came from her looking into buying a franchise.

“I decided that I needed to be my own boss and do things my way instead of following someone else’s way,” she said. “So I came up with all of these ideas on my own. I just needed something where I could be more creative. I want to create things, I want other people to create things and I want to help them create things.”

Tunis said the store was something she had thought about doing for around four years. Although Blue Grass is her home, Tunis shared that she is still thrilled to bring a store such as this one to the downtown Muscatine area, viewing the space she was able to get for her store as perfect for what she’d like to do with it.

Through connecting with 32 local crafters and vendors, Tunis was able to fill the front of her store with many different handmade items. Some of them include homemade candles, light-up blocks, crocheted and knitted items, items for babies and much more.

“My vendors are so creative. When they bring in things, I’m always like ‘Wow, I never would have thought of that’,” Tunis said. “They also work with different materials than what I work with, so it’s nice to see a variety in the store. If you need a gift, I feel like we have anything you could think of.”

Of course, that’s just half of her store. The other half has been dubbed the “DIY section”, featuring plenty of supplies, craft kits and even a room where workshops on various crafting projects can be held. These workshops require sign-up beforehand, with some being specifically focused on kids crafts while other are centered more on crafts that adults would enjoy.

“There’s a bunch of different projects you can choose from,” Tunis said. “Then, you can go into the back of the store where I have tables and all of the supplies for you to do those projects, and if you can’t finish them up here you can get to-go kits.”

While her workshops for this month are slowly filling up, Tunis admitted that she believes some people may be hesitant to do the DIY projects in the store.

“I’ve sold lots of handmade items from my vendors and from myself, but the DIY part is something I really want to pick up — to be something where people can come in and be creative, and not be afraid to step out of the box.”

Tunis added that after the new year she hopes to also focus on making her other back room into a birthday party room for groups of kids to enjoy, further helping her store’s DIY concept.

“I think with my teacher background, I know how to help people in different ways, so I really encourage people to come in and try,” she said.

For more information on the store’s current sales or its workshop schedule, check its Facebook group at Create!DIY Craft Studio.