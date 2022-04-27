New customer app, vehicle charging station among upcoming MPW projects

MUSCATINE – Muscatine residents and Muscatine Power & Water customers alike can expect to see the start of many different projects throughout the next year, according to the company’s latest updates.

MPW leadership presented updates this week during a board of trustees meeting on the company’s strategic plan, which went over a number of different projects and plans.

One of the most notable projects announced was a new customer service app where customers would be able to manage their accounts, see account history, communicate with customer service staff and receive messages from MPW. Erica Cox, director of customer and technology experience, said the app is expected to be released by the end of 2022 alongside a new billing system.

"This is the first time that we’ll be launching an app for our customers to use," Cox said. "One of the reasons why we’re so excited about it is because we have had customers ask about getting an app and having an app makes it a little bit easier for customers to access their accounts. We just really wanted to meet customers where they’re at and make it as easy to do business with them as we can."

MPW also announced that it would be installing a third electric vehicle charging station at the Muscatine Mall in the hopes of serving residents on the north side of Muscatine as well as visitors from out of town. The third charging station is expected to be operational by the end of July.

Trustees also received an update on the company’s fiber service expansion. MPW announced that construction work for this fiber extension will begin this summer. Once the project is complete, residents living along North Tipton Road from north of Highway 61 to Canterbury Road will have the opportunity to receive higher-grade MPW services.

Also occurring this summer will be the engineering and design work for two more large expansions that were funded through the Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant Program. Construction for these expansions is slated to begin sometime in 2023.

The meeting ended with an update on the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO)’s annual capacity auction results for the 2022-23 planning year, where it was shared that the price of electricity purchased through MISO’s bulk electric system had gone up 64.5% since last March.

Mark Roberts, director of finance and accounting, said MPW had a net loss of $497,000 in March. The loss, however, was anticipated and budgeted for, and Roberts assured that customers’ bills would not be impacted at this time.

“We see losses from time to time, and much of that is driven by non-cash issues, primarily depreciation,” Roberts explained. “It doesn’t have any impact on our cash position and how we look at the rates that we charge customers.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.