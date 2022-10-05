New Era Lutheran to perform the musical "Church Basement Ladies"

MUSCATINE — This weekend, New Era Lutheran Church, located at 3455 New Era Road in Muscatine, will be welcoming in guests for a good meal and a fun show.

New Era Lutheran will be holding three different dinner theatre performances of the musical, “Church Basement Ladies”: Oct. 7-8 at 6 p.m. and Oct. 9 at 4 p.m.

Originally, director Bill Turner had planned on performing this show in 2020. Unfortunately, it was forced to be postponed due to the pandemic. But while the wait may have been long, Turner was happy to share that his enthusiasm hasn’t waned any.

“We lost two and a half years, but now we’re back on track,” Turner said. “It’s been fun working on this show. It’s a small, tight-knit cast and they’re all looking out for each other and working together — and that’s exactly what you want for a theater production. I’ve been doing these since 1999, and this has been one of the most fun shows that I’ve had the privilege to work on.”

Set in the mid-1960s in rural Minnesota, “Church Basement Ladies” is a musical-comedy that focuses on four women who work as volunteer cooks for the various meals that their Lutheran church hosts.

“There are four scenes — a church supper, a funeral, a fundraiser and a wedding — so it’s all things that people can relate to,” Turner said. “There’s also some great humor and the songs have phenomenal harmonies.”

As for the dinner part of this dinner theatre experience, the meal features 1960s-inspired cooking — a hamburger hot dish, gelatin salad, green beans, dinner rolls and a dessert. Tickets for both the meal and the performances are $30 for adults and $20 for children. For those who want to skip dinner and are just looking for a show to enjoy, adult tickets are $15 each.

To reserve a seat for “Church Basement Ladies”, residents can call 563-299-4710 or 563-263-0881. Reservations can be accepted up until the morning of the selected performance, with payment being accepted at the door. Both cash and checks made out to the church will be accepted.