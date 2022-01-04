New exhibit opens at Muscatine's National Pearl Button Museum

MUSCATINE — The National Pearl Button Museum at History and Industry Center has welcomed in a new exhibit this week, one its staff hopes will educate guests and spark new appreciation for one of the Mississippi River’s most important creatures.
In late 2021, the National Pearl Button Museum opened “What Are Mussels and Why Mussels Matter?” a new exhibit focused completely on mussels and how they attributed to the story of the pearl button industry.
For museum Director Dustin Joy, who took the position in September 2020, this was his first big project for the museum. He described it as a great learning experience for him, with the exhibit taking an entire year to produce.
“We’ve always had a small mussel exhibit here, one with just a few shells and a little bit of history, but the thing that really makes pearl buttons interesting is not so much how they were made, although that’s interesting too, but what they were made from,” Joy said. “I think we tell the button side of the story well, but this was a small part of the story that we wanted to tell a little better.”
The exhibit is split into several small sections, with the first explaining the life cycle and natural purpose of mussels through their role as filter feeders. Young guests are free to look at and touch the various types of shells that were used by the pearl button industry, and can learn the difference between mussels, clams and oysters.
Towards the middle of the new exhibit, there are three videos for guests to watch, followed by a section that focuses on the negative environmental impact that occurred due to the pearl button industry. The final section of the exhibit was dedicated to the modern-day efforts to repopulate the Mississippi River’s mussel population that are currently taking place.
This expanded exhibit was created through a grant from the Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust, and contains information directly from both the Muscatine County Conservation Board and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, as well as the local Friends of the Fairport Fish Hatchery group and several other local biologists.
“Originally the grant was for a satellite museum out at the Fairport Fish Hatchery,” Joy said. “Late last year, it became apparent that we weren’t going to be able to pull that off because of that building’s development costs. Our options were to either return the money to Carver or persuade them to do something else with it… and they were very helpful and nice about that. So this exhibit is the fruit of their money, and I hope they think it was well spent.”
Joy credited former museum director Terry Eagle and Office Manager Angie Weikert for applying for and getting the grant in the first place.
While the museum will only be open on Fridays and Saturdays during January and February, Joy said that he hopes to not only bring in local schools for field trips in the spring, but also bring a few local biologists to give a lecture that can go along with the new exhibit.
“We hope that this exhibit engages kids a little bit more,” Joy said. “We have kids come in a lot, and not to say that the rest of the museum doesn’t engage them, but it’s really geared towards adults. I think certain things (in this exhibit) like our videos and hands-on displays will really make it more engaging for kids.”
To schedule a tour at the Pearl Button Museum, call 563-263-1052 for more information.