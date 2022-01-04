New exhibit opens at Muscatine's National Pearl Button Museum

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Towards the middle of the new exhibit, there are three videos for guests to watch, followed by a section that focuses on the negative environmental impact that occurred due to the pearl button industry. The final section of the exhibit was dedicated to the modern-day efforts to repopulate the Mississippi River’s mussel population that are currently taking place.

This expanded exhibit was created through a grant from the Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust, and contains information directly from both the Muscatine County Conservation Board and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, as well as the local Friends of the Fairport Fish Hatchery group and several other local biologists.

“Originally the grant was for a satellite museum out at the Fairport Fish Hatchery,” Joy said. “Late last year, it became apparent that we weren’t going to be able to pull that off because of that building’s development costs. Our options were to either return the money to Carver or persuade them to do something else with it… and they were very helpful and nice about that. So this exhibit is the fruit of their money, and I hope they think it was well spent.”

Joy credited former museum director Terry Eagle and Office Manager Angie Weikert for applying for and getting the grant in the first place.