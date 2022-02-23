New Explorer post in Muscatine to examine Fire/EMS careers

MUSCATINE – For young people looking forward to a career in firefighting, as a paramedic, or in any of the EMS fields, the Muscatine Fire Department is offering a new Fire/EMS Explorer Post to provide a hands-on experience to people ages 14 to 21 who wish to learn more.

An informational night will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24 in the Public Safety Building. Explorer programs are about helping young people make informed decisions about future careers and determine if a career in fire services is right for them.

“There was an explorer post a couple of years ago and we are bringing it back,” Benjamin Barrett, Muscatine firefighter, said,

Barrett explained this is a great opportunity for young people to learn about careers in fire and EMS. He said explorers also have the opportunity to earn certifications in areas like CPR.

Fire and EMS careers include areas like firefighters, forest firefighters, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, fire marshals, fire inspector/investigator, disaster responders, emergency managers, search and rescue services, shelter managers, lifeguards, and ski patrol. The Explorer program also emphasizes character development which will help members make ethical choices while facilitating service-learning opportunities. The program also helps with a leadership experience, giving youth leaders the opportunity to coordinate program activities while learning leadership skills through the Explorer training material.

For more information and to find out how to join, contact Assistant Fire Chief Michael Hartman (mhartman@muscatineiowa.gov) or firefighter Benjamin Barrett (bbarrett@muscatineiowa.gov). You can also call the Public Safety Building at (563) 263-9233 and ask for either one.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0