MUSCATINE – The new year brings new faces to the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors.
Santos Saucedo and Doug Holliday took their seats Monday morning at the supervisors meeting. Saucedo ran unopposed for the District One seat. Holliday ran against incumbent Robert Howard for District Two. Jeff Sorensen replaced Matt Bonebrake in District Five.
Previously vice chairman, the board elected Supervisor Nathan Mather as chairman, replacing Scott Sauer. Supervisor Jeff Sorensen was elected vice chairman. Sauer made the motion and was seconded by Saucedo.
The board began discussing on which of the various commissions supervisors will serve. A final list will be up for confirmation at next week’s meeting.
County conservation director Curt Weiss addressed the board about conservation board member appointment terms.
"It's been kind of an unwritten rule in the past that board members serve two full terms," he said, "and that's worked out great for our conservation board."
Weiss said member Jim Goedken's second five-year term is up and he is immersed in work for the Deep Lakes cabin project. The conservation board discussed the issue, Weiss said, and according to code, to continue on the board, Goedken would have to serve another five years. To maintain continuity during upcoming projects, Weiss proposed keeping Goedken and another member, Mark Petersen, on the board for another year.
"To conserve the conservation board," Mather said, the board supported the plan. It will officially approve board appointments next Monday.
Supervisors will also make official appointments to boards and commissions next week. The board had a preliminary discussion regarding who would serve on which commissions. Saucedo elected to serve on the county solid waste management agency, Holliday will serve on the safety committee; Sauer requested the conservation board as he had previously served, as well as the Muscatine Area Geographic Information Consortium. As vice chairman, Sorensen will sit on the Bi-State Regional commission. He also requested E-911 board, emergency management and Region Nine Transportation board. Mather will serve on the veterans affairs commission. The board also approved Howard to continue serving as chairman of the board at Milestones Area Agency on Aging until the end of his term.
The board also approved resolutions allowing the county engineer to take the following actions: sign for and collect disaster relief funds, execute certification of completion and final acceptance on farm-to-market construction projects, and close secondary roads in emergency situations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.