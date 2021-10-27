New hours set for Wapello Transfer Station

WAPELLO — New operating hours for the Wapello Transfer Station have been dropped by the Louisa Regional Solid Waste Agency, and the hours will now revert to the station’s original schedule.
The board approved the move during its quarterly meeting on Tuesday.
Wapello Transfer Station's manager Joellen Schantz said her staff was now willing to work the station’s original schedule, which had been a problem because that schedule called for the station to be open every Saturday.
Under the revised schedule — which had been approved at the agency’s July 13 meeting and was set to begin Nov. 1 — the station would have been open two Saturdays a month in the summer and one Saturday during its “winter hours.” The weekday hours would have been 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., although it had planned to identify one weekday where the station would have remained opened until 6 p.m.
With the return to its old schedule, weekday operations will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
When the schedule was revised in July, the board also increased the pay for the station’s staff, including adding time and half for Saturdays.
Schantz did not indicate if the additional pay had influenced the change back to the original hours, but she and some of the agency representatives did report there had been some public backlash to the revised schedule.
“You hear quite a few cons against it,” board chair and county supervisor Brad Quigley said, adding he had also heard a few comments in support.
“I had people say I sure wish you hadn’t had to do that,” Schantz said, explaining some of the revised schedule would have meant keeping the station open in the dark for only a few customers.
She said staffing on Saturdays had caused the biggest issue, but the current workers had established a rotating work schedule that meant no one worked every weekend.
Schantz also alerted the representatives to remind people not to trust Facebook or other social media sites for information on the station or its hours.
She said a customer had come in recently at closing and had apparently reached a fake site that listed the wrong hours. Quigley said there was also a Louisa County in Virginia and people could be confusing that site with the Wapello Transfer Station.
Schantz said the official Louisa County, Iowa, website had the station’s correct hours.
As an additional contact, the board directed Schantz to purchase an answering machine for the station and include the hours on the message system.
In other action, Louisa County Conservation Board naturalist Laura Semken met with the representatives and updated them on the waste reduction activities performed by it under its environmental education programming agreement.