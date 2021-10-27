New hours set for Wapello Transfer Station

WAPELLO — New operating hours for the Wapello Transfer Station have been dropped by the Louisa Regional Solid Waste Agency, and the hours will now revert to the station’s original schedule.

The board approved the move during its quarterly meeting on Tuesday.

Wapello Transfer Station's manager Joellen Schantz said her staff was now willing to work the station’s original schedule, which had been a problem because that schedule called for the station to be open every Saturday.

Under the revised schedule — which had been approved at the agency’s July 13 meeting and was set to begin Nov. 1 — the station would have been open two Saturdays a month in the summer and one Saturday during its “winter hours.” The weekday hours would have been 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., although it had planned to identify one weekday where the station would have remained opened until 6 p.m.

With the return to its old schedule, weekday operations will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

When the schedule was revised in July, the board also increased the pay for the station’s staff, including adding time and half for Saturdays.