MUSCATINE — A statewide consolidation of Iowa Workforce Development regions has Muscatine County Board of Supervisors doubting the effectiveness.
"You're taking a board, which has always struggled with involvement from the public at-large, the business community, labor community," said Supervisor Jeff Sorensen. "Finally had a board that was going well and now they're reorganizing it."
The board discussed the realignment at Monday's supervisors meeting while considering submitting an appeal to the State Workforce Development Board. Supervisors received a letter from IWD Director Beth Townsend that said the IWD Board approved in February a plan to realign 15 local workforce development areas into six areas. The new structure combines the previous 4-county region 9 made of Muscatine, Scott, Clinton and Jackson counties with region 16 of Louisa, Henry, Des Moines and Lee counties.
Townsend said the consolidation of service areas was in response to a 2017 report from the U.S. Department of Labor. The monitoring report found the the state was not meeting requirements of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) and Wagner-Peyser grants which provide much of the workforce system's funding. The report also concluded regional WIOA administrative staffing did not meet standards and the state had too many regions to appropriately fund those positions. Sorensen said the move to realign will only cause more issues for local workforce boards.
"I'm sure we won't get any quorums anymore," he said. "You're not going to get people coming from southern Iowa to Davenport to meet."
Estimated funding for the new region 5 is $1.3 million with $149,000 or about 14 percent for administrative costs. The letter also included information on how and when appeals to the decision may be submitted. Appeals will be accepted by the IWD through May 24 and individuals may also present an appeal before the SWD board May 30 at its next meeting.
"To me the disappointing part is, if you read the rules, we, the county boards of supervisors, are responsible for these funds and the allocation and proper use of the funds," Sorensen said. "And yet, we're being dictated by workforce development how we're going to organize."
The chief elected official on the region 9 local board sent a letter to appeal earlier this year, Sorensen said, and he didn't think sending another appeal would matter. Townsend also wrote in the recent letter if an appeal had already been submitted it will be considered among others. In response to board chair Nathan Mather's question asking if there was any point to an appeal or if it was "just window dressing," Sorensen replied, "I think it's just window dressing at this point."
Sorensen said he has spoken with local lawmakers about the change that appears to be an "attempt to keep federal dollars."
"I think what can be done, we're doing," he said, "so we'll just ride it out and see what happens."
He didn't have high hopes for workforce development in the region and realignment makes it difficult for individuals who have been unemployed for an extended period of time because they are less likely to have the ability to travel for services.
"Take (workforce development) away from the local area," he said, "you could have problems."
