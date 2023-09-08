MUSCATINE – When those who have served their country finally come home, they often struggle with returning to day-to-day civilian life, dealing with both loneliness and anxiety alongside other invisible scars.

To help combat these struggles, these veterans often rely on finding the perfect emotional support animals for their needs. Knowing this, the team at It Takes a Village (ITAV) Animal Rescue & Resources hope to do what they can to assure all veterans get the support and companionship they need.

This week, ITAV announced the official launch of its newest program – Freedom to Heal: Shelter Companions. Through this program, ITAV will offer waived/sponsored adoption fees to veterans who have a doctor’s recommendation for an emotional support animal, allowing them to adopt either a dog or cat for themselves without worrying about the potential financial barrier.

“We are super excited (about this program)," ITAV Founder Meagan Koehler said. “This has been kind of in the back of our minds as we tried to figure out how we could do it, but over the last year we have been able to sponsor so many adoptions and we realized that this is not such a ‘far off in the future’ endeavor.”

For Meagan and her team, this program is not just important and meaningful to them, but also personal, with her mentioning that they have already heard from veterans who have reached out asking about a discounted program. Additionally, Meagan’s husband and ITAV Vice President Casey Koehler, has been Active Duty Navy since 2006. “So military is always kind of in the forefront of our mind,” she said.

As the program was nearing its launch, the ITAV team also allowed the public to get involved, asking them to help choose its official name. Along with “Freedom to Heal," which received a majority vote from both ITAV team members and residents who voiced their opinions on Facebook, the other choices were “Veterans’ Healing Paws Initiative” and “Operation Pawsitive Bond”.

“That was fun to see,” Meagan said. “Anytime we have an opportunity like this, we like to incorporate the community and our village into the decision making. They’re supportive of everything we do.”

With veterans who wish to apply for the program, they will need to fill out an application, being sure to note within the application that they would like to be considered for it. In order to keep the process from being cumbersome, Meagan shared that veterans only need to bring in their DD214 and their Emotional Service Animal letter from their physician prior to the adoption.

“We aren’t going to keep them on file, we just want to look at them and confirm,” she assured. Additionally, Meagan shared that the Veterans program will be funded through specifically allocated donations and designated fundraising events, as well as through various grant sources.

When asked about her biggest hopes for the program, Meagan said that she wanted to ensure that every service member who has come home – whether they be within Muscatine County or outside of it – and needs an emotional support animal has one. “We are well-versed in the healing nature of pets, and this program is so perfect for our core values.”

For those who wish to donate directly to the program, they can do so by donating through the initial Facebook post or through Venmo (@Ittakesavillageanimalrescue) or Paypal, making sure to note that the donation is specifically going to ITAV’s Hero’s Fund in the menu. Residents can also mail a check to ITAV at PO Box 634 in Muscatine. Checks must also state that they are specifically for the Hero’s Fund.

For more information on ITAV, residents can visit its Facebook page or its website at https://www.ittakesavillage.dog/.