MUSCATINE — In 2015, Jeff Miller, director of facilities at Muscatine Schools, put together an eight-year plan for upgrading each school building with intruder locks designed to secure rooms in case of emergency.
"Three years in, we learned we had two and half months to do what I had planned for five years," Miller said.
To help him out, the school board put $200,000 toward the physical plant to speed up improvements.
At a presentation in Monday's Muscatine School Board meeting, Miller said his staff had completed upgrading the locks at Grant Elementary, Mulberry Elementary, Madison Elementary, McKinley Elementary, West Middle and Muscatine High.
"We are about 95 percent of the way there," Miller said.
In practice, the new locks work off a system of two independent key cylinders located on both sides of the door. With the old one-key cylinder door knobs, a person wishing to lock a room had to do so from the outside. With the new system, a person can restrict ingress to a classroom while maintaining egress from the room.
"The old classroom locks required exiting the room to lock a single core to secure a classroom, leaving the staff member exposed in lockdown situations," Miller said. With the two cores, this allows the staff member to secure the room without opening the door."
Teachers and staff with keys will be able to use their key to lock down any room they happen to be in during an emergency situation. But their key will only be able to unlock the room it was keyed for.
"The beauty of the intruder lock is that anywhere in the building you can secure a room from the inside," said Muscatine Superintendent Jerry Riibe. "But the other side of that is that first responders with a master key can get in anywhere they need to render aid. I just really want to tip my hat to the maintenance guys for getting those done this year."
Each year, the district devotes some funding toward security improvements. Riibe said he hopes that the increased attention to security will put some minds at ease.
"It is in the back of (student's) minds and the back of their parent's minds," Riibe said. "We need to do everything we can to make sure they feel secure. The work Jeff (Miller) has done here is really good stuff and will make our buildings safer."