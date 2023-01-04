New Louisa County officials sworn in

WAPELLO — After returning from the Christmas holiday, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors enjoyed a late present from Santa — a light agenda for its regular meeting on Tuesday.

The supervisors did receive department updates from emergency management services (EMS) coordinator Brian Hall and county engineer Adam Shutt; and there was also a swearing-in ceremony for the winners of the county races in the November general election, but otherwise, most of the discussion and action taken by the supervisors was a continuation of previously considered issues.

In his report to the board, Hall reminded the supervisors of last month’s water system breakdown at the Woodland Trailer Park near Wapello. Hall said water service had now been re-established at the park. However, in the immediate period after the system had failed, Hall said he and general assistance director Cyndi Mears had scrambled to find potable water for the residents.

He said the Walmart in West Burlington had donated a pallet of drinking water; and while driving back to Wapello with that supply, he had also received a call from the Walmart Distribution Center in Mt. Pleasant, notifying him it had two pallets available.

In an effort to conserve time, Hall said he stopped at Steve Nunnikoven’s stone and metal art shop in Mediapolis and Nunnikhoven agreed to store the West Burlington store water while Hall drove to Mt. Pleasant to pick up the other donation.

Hall said it was about a week before he returned to pick up the water, which he said significantly helped with the assistance effort at the trailer park since there was little heated storage available elsewhere.

In the remainder of his update, Hall reported he was working with Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission planner Jordan Frahm to develop a grant proposal for an emergency generator at the Louisa County Complex.

He told the board the application will likely mean the county will need to amend its hazard mitigation plan.

If the grant is awarded, Hall indicated proposed project could cost up to $100,000, with the Federal Emergency Management Agency providing 75 percent of the cost and a local match being used for the remaining 25 percent.

Hall also reported he was working on budgets for the EMA and E911, one of his other responsibility areas. Another of his responsibilities is to oversee the county’s safety program.

Hall said as part of those duties, he had recently completed a walk-through of the secondary roads department’s Columbus Junction Maintenance Shed and found no problems.

In his regular weekly report to the board, Shutt focused on his department’s response to the recent snowstorm and cold. He indicated the road clearing crews had been out since the storm arrived on Thursday, although he did point out there was some reduction on Sunday, Christmas Day.

“(We were) back in this morning at five, so we’ve had an eventful weekend,” he said.

He also reported the price of rock would be increasing in March, so anticipated he would be stockpiling some of the product before the higher costs arrived.

In a related action, the supervisors did approve a routine semi-annual resolution to transfer $723,548 from Rural Services and General Basic to the Secondary Roads Fund for Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 expenses.

The board also set a Jan 17 public hearing to sell remaining parcels of the undeveloped Hoover Natural Trail south of Highway 78; and discussed appointments to county boards and commissions.

In final action, board chair Brad Quigley presided over the swearing-in ceremonies of county election winners. On hand for the ceremony were: Adam Parsons, county attorney; Tammy Hayes, recorder; and Shawn Maine, supervisor. County treasurer Vicki Frank was unable to attend.