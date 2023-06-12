Muscatine Center for Social Action is hoping to give residents dealing with with mental health crises a way to have not only additional support but also an environment to feel safe in.

MCSA, through a partnership with the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region, will start its new resource, Project: Rise Above, on July 10 through the opening of its Safe Haven home, which will feature a Wellness Center on its lower level. This resource is specifically meant for those who may be experiencing a mental health crisis and who are searching for a place to receive help.

“Research has recently shown us that recovery from brain health issues and substance use disorders are greatly impacted when those in crisis are provided support from those who have lived experience with the same issues, and are in active recovery," said Nik Horn, MCSA resource development officer.

Through MCSA and the region’s efforts, they have been able to develop a peer-run model that will allow for everyone in their Safe Haven home a chance to work toward improving whatever mental health or substance use issues they may have together.

“Project: Rise Above will offer voluntary services including connections to resources within the community to meet the individual’s needs and self-developed goals,” Horn explained. “Participants are offered daily group work, Wellness Recovery Action Plans (WRAP) and 24-hour access to a certified peer support specialist.”

Those who leave the home will also still have access to support through follow-up visits and a chance to receive assistance with any referrals made.

“Our Peer Support Specialists will be trained in SMART Recovery as well and will be able to facilitate groups to assist those staying at the house, as well as those in the community with an increase of access to substance use recovery tools,” Horn said.

Overall, MCSA’s goal, as stated by Horn, is to increase the number of referrals to community-based programming for people experiencing crisis, with the hope being to provide local residents a safe and home-like place to go rest, gather access to wellness tools that can address their needs and gain support from those who have been in their shoes.

In order to provide a home-like setting, however, MCSA is asking the public to help by donating items that can help. Monetary donations for supplies are also welcome.

“Donations to the program help us to provide a home-like setting to those who choose to utilize the Project: Rise Above program, and provide wellness opportunities for the community as a whole,” Horn emphasized.

Donations can be dropped off at MCSA at 312 Iowa Ave. Residents are also encouraged to keep an eye on the MCSA Facebook page to learn more about upcoming events, including an opportunity for community members to take a tour of the Safe Haven home and learn more about the program.

