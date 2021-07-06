New Music and art festival - "MuscaPalooza" - coming to riverfront in September

Once his idea had taken shape, Bishop then took it to the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GMCCI). Not only did the Chamber approve of the event, but it also gave Bishop $1,000 through its #MakeItMuscatine Event Grant, which was created in April of this year.

“It was this grant that really made me decide to try and do this event,” Bishop said, “$1,000 doesn’t go too far, but it’s just enough to cover the venue and the sound engineer.”

Since receiving the grant and the approval from GMCCI to hold MuscaPalooza, Bishop has gotten quite a bit of work done for the event, having already lined up most of his musical events, as well as most of the festival’s other vendors. According to him, the festival will span a variety of genres including rock, electronic, grunge, alternative, cover songs, pop, indie, techno, dubstep, hip-hop and rap, allowing there to be something for everyone, as well as genres that may not be easy to find in Muscatine.

As for the artist venders, some of these will include Ben LaFayette, Chris Anderson, Laurie Burk, Sami Pratt, Chastity Gypsysoul and Jim Elias from Sunrise Galleries. In addition to all of the unique artwork that will be for sale at the festival, there is expected to be some live art demonstrations as well, such as live t-shirt paintings and LaFayette’s “Live Graffiti”.