New Music and art festival - "MuscaPalooza" - coming to riverfront in September

MUSCATINE – This summer has already been filled with plenty of musical performances, with many still yet to come. Chad Bishop, however, hopes he can add another event in to compliment these performances, as well as bring in what he hopes will eventually become a new annual festival for the city.
Last week, Bishop announced his plans for what he is calling “MuscaPalooza”, an event that brings art vendors, food vendors and a wide variety of musicians to Muscatine for one festival, which he hopes to hold over Labor Day area, on September 3 and 4, at the Riverview Center on the Muscatine riverfront.
When asked what made him want to start this event, Bishop said that he had wanted to try something new. In previous years, Bishop has run the Muscatine Independent Film Festival, which he still hopes to hold in some form this year, as well.
“I got an idea that, since I’m into music as well as art and film, I could hold a festival that has both music and art,” Bishop explained, “I also wanted to compliment the summer music series that’s currently going on. With Almost Friday Fest and the Sunday Summer Concert series, I saw a window of opportunity for something to be held on a Friday or Saturday.”
He added that, in a way, he also wanted to create an event that could be reminiscent of the former Great River Days while still being a unique enough event to attract those who already live in Muscatine as well as those from Iowa City and the Quad Cities area.
Once his idea had taken shape, Bishop then took it to the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GMCCI). Not only did the Chamber approve of the event, but it also gave Bishop $1,000 through its #MakeItMuscatine Event Grant, which was created in April of this year.
“It was this grant that really made me decide to try and do this event,” Bishop said, “$1,000 doesn’t go too far, but it’s just enough to cover the venue and the sound engineer.”
Since receiving the grant and the approval from GMCCI to hold MuscaPalooza, Bishop has gotten quite a bit of work done for the event, having already lined up most of his musical events, as well as most of the festival’s other vendors. According to him, the festival will span a variety of genres including rock, electronic, grunge, alternative, cover songs, pop, indie, techno, dubstep, hip-hop and rap, allowing there to be something for everyone, as well as genres that may not be easy to find in Muscatine.
As for the artist venders, some of these will include Ben LaFayette, Chris Anderson, Laurie Burk, Sami Pratt, Chastity Gypsysoul and Jim Elias from Sunrise Galleries. In addition to all of the unique artwork that will be for sale at the festival, there is expected to be some live art demonstrations as well, such as live t-shirt paintings and LaFayette’s “Live Graffiti”.
“What I hope to have eventually come out of MuscaPalooza is for there to eventually be a multi-stage event down at the Riverfront,” Bishop said, “That’s ultimately my goal, to sort of have a version of what Great River Days was for Muscatine.”
For anyone who would like to know more about MuscaPalooza, visit www.muscapalooza.com or go to the MuscaPalooza Facebook page.