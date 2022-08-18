New Muskie Day and MHS Back-to-School night both planned for Tuesday, August 23

MUSCATINE – Next week will see the start of all school for all Muscatine Muskies. As such, teachers and staff are asking students and families to keep the calendar in mind as they prepare to head back to class.

On Tuesday, August 23, the district will be holding New Muskie Day for 7th and 9th grade students only. As the tradition goes, this day is meant to help give incoming 7th graders and high school freshman a chance to ease into their new school without things being too crowded or busy.

Both Susan Clark Jr. High and Muscatine High School will dismiss two hours early this day while 8th graders, sophomores, juniors and seniors will not have school at all. These students will instead have their first full day of school on Wednesday, August 24.

Also on August 23, high school students who didn’t have school that will still have a chance to see their friends, visit their new classrooms and meet their new teachers at that night’s MHS Back-to-School night, which will run from 5 to 7 p.m.

As for all the Pre-K through 6th grade Muskies, both Tuesday and Wednesday will be meant as days for these students to stop by their school for scheduled 30-minute classroom visits. These visits can take place any time from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Thursday, August 25, students who are in kindergarten through 6th grade will have their first full day of school while preschoolers who attend the Muskie Early Learning Center will have their first full day of school on Friday, August 26.

For more information on the district’s 2022-2023 school calendar and any upcoming events, students and families are asked to visit either the Muscatine Community School District Facebook page or the MCSD website at https://www.muscatine.k12.ia.us/.