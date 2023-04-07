Although it may have a new name, the team at Pearl City Chiropractic, formerly known as Bark Chiropractic, hopea to offer the same great services that they always have.

Looking back on the name change journey, owner Dr. Ashley Richenberger shared that she and former owner Dr. Brad Bark began working on the clinic’s new name almost two years ago.

“We actually came up with Pearl City Chiropractic for a while, and we just kind of sat on it. We didn’t really know when the best time to announce the name change was. So then when I purchased the clinic, we thought that that was a good time to announce the name change,” Richenberger said, adding that they had wanted a name that would not only represent the community but also represents their team of doctors there, not just one individual.

Once Richenberger took ownership of the clinic and it moved to its current location on 2nd Street, it was decided that the logo would change, too, though it would still carry similar characteristics and a similar color scheme to the previous logo.

Despite all the small changes and moves, the clinic has still been running smoothly in the hopes of keeping its patients satisfied.

“It’s been fantastic,” Richenberger said. “(Dr. Brad Lidvall) is fantastic, and we have a great team dynamic here. It’s just been awesome.”

When it comes to some of the services offered, Richenberger pointed out that she has special certification to work with pregnant women as well as children. The clinic also offers a variety of therapies as well as muscle stimulation and ultrasound.

As for what makes Pearl City Chiropractic stand out, Richenberger cited good teamwork.

“Every chiropractor is different. I offer different services than Dr. Lidvall, and while we may adjust very similarly we also adjust differently,” she said.

She also pointed out Pearl City Chiro’s office is unique in that it has other health care providers located within it, such as massage therapy, a nurse practitioner and a mental health counselor. This in turn also makes it easier to make referrals for their patients. Another factor they hold in high importance is their patients’ individual needs.

“We value taking our time with patients and listening to our patients because chiropractic definitely isn’t a one-size-fits-all practice,” Richenberger explained. “Every patient is different, and every patient has different needs, so just taking the time to listen to our patients and coming up with a plan that is geared towards that specific patient is very important to us.”

Richenberger has also set her sights on expansion, having recently begun having a practice open in Wapello one day a week for those unable to travel easily to Muscatine for services. Should this prove to be successful, she said she may open up more days in Wapello, and she hopes to eventually expand even further.

Pearl City Chiro is taking on new patients. Residents can call and get walked through the process of the new patient forms before making an appointment. They can also come into the office to fill out forms if they don’t have access to the internet. Richenberger added that although her team will try their best to accommodate walk-ins, she still asks for appointments to be made.

Pearl City Chiropractic can be found at 228 West 2nd St. and is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, and Saturdays by appointment only. For more information, call 563-263-3800 or visit https://pearlcitychiro.com/.