Starting this November, there will be a new process added to the compost site at the Muscatine Transfer Station.
The Muscatine facility, located at 1000 South Houser St., currently accepts yard waste, brush and logs from Muscatine and Fruitland residents as part of their monthly solid waste collection fees. However, during this time non-residents were not being charged for their waste drop-offs while commercial services only had to report to the transfer station before entering the compost site.
Recently, the Muscatine site has seen a rise in the amount of yard waste being deposited in the last year. In 2018, 8,000 cubic yards of brush and logs were ground up into compost, and it’s estimated that 11,000 cubic yards has been ground up so far in 2019. “The amount of material we have received and the added cost of grinding it into compost started us thinking that we should change how the site is managed,” said Dave Popp, the Solid Waste/Collection and Drainage Manager of Muscatine.
In order to try and discourage extra amounts of waste being brought to the Muscatine site, non-residents of Muscatine as well as commercial users of the compost site will now be charged a fee starting Nov 4. This change was approved by the Muscatine City Council on Sept. 5, 2019.
For every cubic yard of compost brought to the site, non-residents will be charged $5. An attendant will be on site to verify residency and secure payment from non-residents and commercial users during compost site operating hours (12-6 p.m. Sun-Fri and 9-6 p.m. Sat). Only cash or check will be accepted, and bills larger than $20 will not be accepted.
As for residents of Muscatine and Fruitland, they will be asked to afix a window sticker in the lower, right-hand corner of their windshield to show they are residents. A driver’s license with their current address will be needed to verify residency, and each resident can receive up to two stickers for two cars. These stickers can be picked up at the transfer station, as well as at Muscatine City Hall and at Public Works. It is recommended that Muscatine and Fruitland residents get these stickers as soon as possible in order to avoid longer lines entering the facility starting Nov 4.
Adding to these changes, the loading of compost will now be offered on weekdays from 12-3:30 p.m. but will be limited to the availability of staff. The loading of mulch on weekends however will be up to the individual, since staff will be unavailable to help.
The transfer station will now be offering a delivery service starting Nov. 4 and lasting until the compost site closes for winter. These deliveries of compost, as well as shredded mulch and wood chips, will need to be scheduled by calling the transfer station and can only be scheduled on the resident’s trash collection day. A delivery of a full one-ton truck load will cost $25.
The compost site has firewood available for area residents.
A list of fees, can be found on the compost site page on the City of Muscatine website. “Since we do not have any good data on usage by residents and non-residents, we are hoping that this new process will provide the information we need heading into the budget process for Fiscal Year 2021,” explained Popp, asking for the public to be patient as they begin this new process.
