New owner of the former Riverside Diner talks pancakes and waffles

In the month since the Alimoski family bought the diner, Boni and his crew have created several specialty pancakes and waffles. This includes a Nutella waffle, raspberry swirl pancakes, and even a pb&j special. “It’s unique, and it’s something different for downtown Muscatine.”

Boni says the rest of the menu will be similar to the menu at the Muscatine Family Restaurant. With the addition of a pie case and an espresso machine, there will also be a focus on soup, sandwich and pie specials as well as espressos and flavored drinks. “It’s a big change.”

One thing that hasn’t changed is the staff from Riverside Diner. All of the waiters and chefs have stayed at the restaurant, much to the delight of their regular customers.

“When we bought the place, we gave everyone the opportunity to stay, and if they decided to leave, that was on their own,” Boni said, “A lot of them have been working here for a while, and I told them that they were more than welcomed to stay. We didn’t force anyone out, and all the employees decided to stay and give it a shot.”

Boni said one of his goals with the restaurant is to be more involved in the Muscatine community. “I’ve been in this community since 2004. I went to MCC here, and I have four kids of my own, so I want to be able to get them involved in stuff.”