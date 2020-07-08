New playground equipment to be installed in West Liberty

WEST LIBERTY — Officials in West Liberty expect new playground equipment to be installed in Kimberly Park by month's end.
The city council in its virtual meeting Tuesday night approved expending $35,810 for Cunningham Recreation of Charlotte, N.C., to complete the installation.
A total of $225,000 had been raised for the new equipment, and volunteers began installation June 15. But Parks and Recreation Director Nick Heath told the council the volunteers are generally available only on evenings and weekends, and he recommended spending the money to have the project professionally completed.
"This is something we could accomplish in the next two weeks," Heath said.
The council approval was unanimous. The additional funding will be taken from the Parks and Recreation trust fund, necessitating the delay of planned improvements at Friendship Park.
ROTARY EVENT APPROVED
West Liberty's Rotary Club will be allowed to use Ron De Voo Park and three adjacent parking spaces for an annual fundraising event to combat human trafficking, pending assurance that physical distancing will be practiced.
The council approved the Rotary Club's request for the July 30 event on a 4-1 vote with the lone opposition vote coming from Diane Beranek, who had asked if there were plans for social distancing. City Clerk Lee Geertz replied no such plans were included in the request.
"I assume they would," said Council Member Cara McFerren. "We could ask them."
"From our perspective, that's the individual organization's responsibility," Geertz commented. "I can follow up with a request from the City Council for more information."
No Rotary members were present Tuesday night because they were at another meeting.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
— The council approved payment of claims totaling $278,925.
— The council approved renewing affiliate membership in the Muscatine Area Geographic Information Consortium (MAGIC) at an annual cost of $3,400.
— The council set an Aug. 4 public hearing on entering into a lease/purchase agreement not to exceed $250,000 for a new street sweeper.
— The council approved appointment of Adriana Moreno to the Library Board.
