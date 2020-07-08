New playground equipment to be installed in West Liberty

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEST LIBERTY — Officials in West Liberty expect new playground equipment to be installed in Kimberly Park by month's end.

The city council in its virtual meeting Tuesday night approved expending $35,810 for Cunningham Recreation of Charlotte, N.C., to complete the installation.

A total of $225,000 had been raised for the new equipment, and volunteers began installation June 15. But Parks and Recreation Director Nick Heath told the council the volunteers are generally available only on evenings and weekends, and he recommended spending the money to have the project professionally completed.

"This is something we could accomplish in the next two weeks," Heath said.

The council approval was unanimous. The additional funding will be taken from the Parks and Recreation trust fund, necessitating the delay of planned improvements at Friendship Park.

ROTARY EVENT APPROVED

West Liberty's Rotary Club will be allowed to use Ron De Voo Park and three adjacent parking spaces for an annual fundraising event to combat human trafficking, pending assurance that physical distancing will be practiced.