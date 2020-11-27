New protocols for COVID-19 adopted by Louisa County Supervisors

WAPELLO — Louisa County employees who test positive for COVID-19 will now have a set of protocols to follow, after the Louisa County Board of Supervisors met in emergency session on Wednesday and approved the new policy.
Board chair Chris Ball said Thursday the new policy was similar to what the board and other county officials had discussed during the board’s regular meeting on Nov. 24.
Supervisor Randy Griffin had reported during the regular meeting the protocols were initially developed by Louisa County Public Health Services Administrator Roxanne Smith.
He said at the time that a county employee had questioned if the county had such a policy, which led to Griffin’s contact with Smith. After learning there was no policy, Griffin indicated he had requested Smith develop one.
Although the board had reviewed the proposal at its Nov. 24 meeting, it had not acted on it because most county department heads had not yet seen the document. The supervisors had indicated they would take action at its upcoming meeting on Dec. 1.
However, Ball said Thursday that Smith had suggested moving forward without delay.
“(Smith) thought we needed to get it in place as soon as possible,” he explained, adding the policy was approved during the 15-minute session.
In addition to definitions, the policy listed seven procedures employees who tested positive and the county would follow.
Ball said one additional procedure, which had been suggested by county treasurer Vicki Frank during the regular Nov. 24 meeting, was added to the policy during the emergency meeting.
Under that provision, anyone who is tested for COVID-19 would quarantine at home until the results of the test were known.
Ball said the approved protocols went immediately into effect after their approval on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, he said the county auditor’s office remained closed to the public although staff was working there. He also said beginning Monday, Nov. 30, the treasurer’s office and the county assessor’s office would begin splitting staff between them and require appointments.
