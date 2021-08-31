New Rose Frantzen exhibit to open at Muscatine Art Center on Thursday

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Each piece has either some type of optical illusion or a reference to an optical illusion in it,” Alexander said. “We’re also expecting (Frantzen) to provide some commentary on those illusions.”

In a statement, Frantzen said that through her years of painting, she has learned it is impossible to know a person, or think that you know them, if you only look at them.

“Optical illusions remain persistent, even when we rationally know that we are seeing things incorrectly. If misperception happens with simple lines and shapes, why wouldn’t this also occur when we encounter something as complex as another human being or even ourselves?” Frantzen said.

Alexander felt people will enjoy trying to figure out what the illusion is and what the artist is trying to highlight.

“I’m fond of portraits myself. I think it’s just an interesting way to encounter people,” Alexander said. “It’s always interesting to see how an artist sort of encounters a person and puts them down on canvas. It’s just so visually appealing, and after having watched her work, you also understand how quickly it all comes together when (Frantzen) paints a portrait. She’s just really remarkable, and we’re really fortunate to have her exhibiting here.”

Frantzen will be at the Stanley Gallery to meet people Thursday, Sept. 9 from 5-7 p.m. in the second floor. There is no additional cost for this event, however donations to the Art Center itself are appreciated.

