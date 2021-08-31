New Rose Frantzen exhibit to open at Muscatine Art Center on Thursday

MUSCATINE — A new exhibit entitled “The Optics of Illusion” will be on display at the Muscatine Art Center from Thursday through Oct. 31. This exhibit will be the second time Maquoketa artist Rose Frantzen has been mainly featured at the Muscatine Art Center.
“(Frantzen) is always a delight to work with,” Melanie Alexander, director of the Muscatine Art Center, said. “Her work is just amazing."
Frantzen, who studied art in both Chicago and New York City before returning to Iowa, focuses on creating lifelike oil paintings and portraits. In 2020, Frantzen was included in the “Hard Won, Not Done” exhibit, which focused on female artists from eastern Iowa.
Frantzen wowed visitors at the Art Center with her 39 piece series, “Faces of Iowa State” in 2018. That same year, Frantzen was commissioned to paint Sandy Hallett, one of the Art Center’s volunteers.
“It was truly remarkable to see how quickly the portrait came together,” Alexander said. “She painted for about five and a half hours straight, and by the time she was done, she had a nearly finished portrait and it was very lifelike and captured our volunteer’s likeness very well.”
For this latest exhibit, Frantzen focused on creating optical illusions with a message behind them. For each portrait, there is not only a person painted, but also a conversation about the misperceptions they may receive from others.
“Each piece has either some type of optical illusion or a reference to an optical illusion in it,” Alexander said. “We’re also expecting (Frantzen) to provide some commentary on those illusions.”
In a statement, Frantzen said that through her years of painting, she has learned it is impossible to know a person, or think that you know them, if you only look at them.
“Optical illusions remain persistent, even when we rationally know that we are seeing things incorrectly. If misperception happens with simple lines and shapes, why wouldn’t this also occur when we encounter something as complex as another human being or even ourselves?” Frantzen said.
Alexander felt people will enjoy trying to figure out what the illusion is and what the artist is trying to highlight.
“I’m fond of portraits myself. I think it’s just an interesting way to encounter people,” Alexander said. “It’s always interesting to see how an artist sort of encounters a person and puts them down on canvas. It’s just so visually appealing, and after having watched her work, you also understand how quickly it all comes together when (Frantzen) paints a portrait. She’s just really remarkable, and we’re really fortunate to have her exhibiting here.”
Frantzen will be at the Stanley Gallery to meet people Thursday, Sept. 9 from 5-7 p.m. in the second floor. There is no additional cost for this event, however donations to the Art Center itself are appreciated.