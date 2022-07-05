New Salvation Army lieutenants welcomed with officer installation ceremony, excited to serve

MUSCATINE — After being officially welcomed into Muscatine with an officer installation ceremony, Lucas and Macy Gantner were happy to start their new appointment as the Salvation Army of Muscatine County’s newest lieutenants.

“(Muscatine) has been good so far,” Macy said. “It’s very beautiful.”

Before their first full day at the Muscatine County office, the two shared that they were able to join in on the fun at this year’s Almost Fireworks Fest, eager to meet with members of the community.

Previously, the Gantners served in Evanston, Ill. Both officers, however, have had an interest in the Salvation Army and a desire to help others long before they joined.

Macy’s story began in 2005. Following the devastation of Hurricane Katrina, she and her family were relocated to Minnesota. There, the Salvation Army helped get her family coats and other clothes for the winter.

Macy got further involved as she continued attending Salvation Army programming. She worked in different capacities before becoming youth director.

“I love just the Salvation Army ministry and what we do,” Macy said. “After I became a youth director, I decided that the lord was calling me to do more, so I went to the Salvation Army’s college for officer training.”

Lucas became interested in the Salvation Army after witnessing the work his aunt and uncle did as captains for the Salvation Army.

“At the time, they were going through their first Christmas season," he said. "They called me in to help with the toy shop … and to see all that the Salvation Army did during the Christmas season. It was just amazing. It was truly satisfying to my soul, and I knew that I needed to keep helping people through the Salvation Army.”

The Gantners said their overall goal was to continue serving the community through programs that already had been established as well as through new and innovative programs that would be created to fulfill a need that hadn’t yet been met.

“I think the Bocks did such a great job with community relations, and that really built a good starting place for us to kind of slide in and already have these kinds of relationships built in for the Salvation Army,” Macy said of Gregory and Elizabeth Bock, whom the Gantners are succeeding. “We want to come in and keep the ball rolling.”

“We want to work in tandem with the different organizations here in Muscatine,” Lucas added.

They hope to work on expanding youth programs for local kids outside of the already established summer camp and after-school programs, as well as senior programming during the day, based on what they have been told by other Muscatine County Salvation Army employees.

“We want to make a fellowship for seniors because seniors get lonely,” Macy explained. “A lot of times they’re living on their own or they’re living with family but family is busy, so we want to provide an opportunity for them to get out and meet other people.”

Although they are still learning about their new community, the Gantners acknowledged that the Salvation Army is just one piece of Muscatine — and as such, they hope to continue communicating with and work with these organizations in order to do what they do best.

“We can’t do it on our own, and we don’t plan to do it on our own,” Macy said. “We think that we can come together as a community and work towards solving some of these things that need to be taken care of in whatever way that looks like. We’re here to partner with them and play a part in a bigger picture, not just within the Salvation Army.”

