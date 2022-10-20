New size inclusive and gender neutral clothing store opens in Downtown Muscatine

Last weekend, downtown Muscatine’s newest clothing store — LivLeo Apparel — made a grand entrance on the runway through collaborating with other local shops in the city’s first annual Couture & Canines event.

Now, just a few days later, LivLeo Apparel (216 E. 2nd St.) is ready to open its doors to the public, and owner Candy Fuegen couldn’t be happier.

“(Selling clothing) has been a dream of mine for the last five years or so,” Fuegen said. “My children are grown and out of the house, so I’ve had some time to add another business into our downtown.”

Since the beginning, Fuegen has stayed focused on keeping true to LivLeo Apparel’s main tagline, making it her goal to help provide “leisurely active, size-inclusive and gender-neutral” clothing that can be used to build outfits upon.

“I feel that in Muscatine we just don’t have a place for all bodies to shop,” Fuegen explained, “so we have men’s and women’s clothes, but we also want to cater to those who are non-binary. We just want to make sure that every person who walks in here feels like they’re heard and seen, and that they can wear our clothing and feel comfortable in the space in which they’re shopping.”

According to Fuegen, this approach has been exciting residents so far, leading to positive feedback from her many new customers.

“People are excited to shop," she said, "and they’re excited about the brands that we’re bringing in.”

Another focus that Fuegen has for her shop is to bring in clothes that are sustainably sourced and eco-friendly, as well as clothes that come from women-owned and black women-owned businesses and designers, wanting to help support other small-business brands that may not be able to get onto a large shopping platform such as Amazon.com.

“I’m being very aware of who I’m purchasing from and who I’m supporting on the back end,” she said. “I would love to bring on more designers that I have a personal relationship with. I’d also like to meet other designers across the country that are women-owned or people who are getting their start and just helping them achieve their goals in the fashion industry.”

As for her own online store, LivLeo Apparel’s website will include everything in the store with new items added every day. Those who browse online can either purchase the items and choose curbside pick-up for their delivery, or they can request that the store put aside their selected items so that they can come in and try them on.

Those who do come into the store will also have the chance to partake in the “active” part of “leisurely active” through its in-store Pilates studio, which will be open to everyone. For Fuegen, she felt that because she had the space to spare and was already selling active wear, having a spot for customers to partake in Pilates seemed as if it would go hand-in-hand with the shopping experience.

Currently, Pilates classes are being held on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with sessions at 7 a.m., 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Those who are interested can direct message the LivLeo Apparel staff through Instagram to schedule a session. With the store itself, it is open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.