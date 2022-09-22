New Speed Clean Car Wash to offer more services and lower prices

MUSCATINE — While many still recognize the building as the business it was previously, the new car wash on 109 Cleveland Street is settling in nicely with both old and new customers.

John Carlyle and his business partner, Nolan McNeil, purchased the former Miracle Car Wash on Aug. 27. Since then, the business has transitioned into the new Speed Clean Car Wash.

Although their purchase may have been recent, both Carlyle and McNeil have plenty of experience in the car-washing business, with Carlyle having served as the regional manager of Miracle Car Wash for 25 years before purchasing the Muscatine location.

Since then, the two have increased Speed Clean’s business hours, keeping it open seven days a week instead of six. Currently, its hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays.

This is far from the only change that Carlyle and McNeil have made, though. On the day Speed Clean opened, it began offering an exterior unlimited plan, which includes a dash wipe and a towel dry on every vehicle — and all at a lower price than the previous car wash’s exterior plan.

Carlyle said that he felt the micro-fiber towel dry service that Speed Clean offered was one of the biggest ways that the business set itself apart from the competition.

“At most of our competitors, there’s no towel dry,” he said. “Regardless of how many blow-dryers you put in, you still leave with water spots. So the one thing we’re always going to offer is a towel dry finish at the exit.”

Speed Clean has also tried to add in more convenient options for its customers.

“Before, every customer had to get out of their car whether they wanted to or not, even if they were only getting the outside done — which can be an inconvenience, especially if you’ve got kids with you and you just want to come in and get a quick 10-15 minute wash,” Carlyle said.

Now, customers are able to ride through with their car, making it more convenient as well as a quicker process and allowing this new car wash to live up to its speedy name. For those who want more than just an exterior wash, Speed Clean will still offer full-service options as well as new detailing services, something that hadn’t been offered at Miracle Car Wash before.

“(Miracle) was more full-serve, which is more labor intensive,” Carlyle continued. “With us being more on the exterior side, it’s not only more convenient to the customer but we can also offer our services at a lower price.”

The biggest news that Carlyle was able to share, however, was the addition of a free vacuum service. For no extra charge, nine customers at a time will be able to vacuum their cars.

“We have the vacuums ordered, and when they show up in about four weeks ... we’ll get those installed in front of the car wash right away,” he said. “We want to offer everything that any competitor would possibly offer — plus more, plus lower prices.”

As for Carlyle’s biggest hopes for the Speed Clean, he said: “We’re just really wanting to increase the unlimited club plans. We’re looking forward to getting customers in here to get this fast, convenient service that’s the cheapest in town.”

For those who previously purchased them, Speed Clean has announced that it will continue accepting and honoring gift cards, wash tickets and all other pre-paid services previously bought from Miracle Car Wash.