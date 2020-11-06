New speed zone to go into effect in Wapello

WAPELLO — Northbound drivers entering Wapello will soon need to slow down sooner, after the city, following several years of trying, was finally able to convince the Iowa Department of Transportation to expand a slower speed zone.

Under a proposal the city council approved Thursday, the state agency will move an existing 45-mph zone 500 feet south of Spruce Drive. Currently the 45-mph zone does not begin until about 200 feet south of Locust Street. The remaining speed zones on the highway through town will remain the same.

Officials did not indicate when the new speed limits will go into effect.

The higher speed limit into town has been a source of contention between the DOT and city officials for several years, after business and residential areas expanded to the south.

Those disputes have led to several city requests to reduce the speed limit.

Mayor Shawn Maine was unsure what had changed the DOT’s mind.

“I don’t know if they even looked at it,” he said, suggesting Wapello Police Chief Brandon Marquardt played a significant role.

Marquardt said that could have been the case.

“I just kept whining,” he joked.