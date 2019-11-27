MUSCATINE — Linsey Maeglin is working hard in her new thrift store to get to the point where she is not making any profit.
Her goal is to make Love Thy Neighbor Christian Thrift Shop a non-profit store that serves God, Maeglin said. Her mission is to reduce, reuse and recycle, and to take items steps from the landfill and find them new owners.
The shelves are filled with everything from toys to kitchenwares and movies to furniture. Maeglin s currently working to open a third room.
“I think it was just meant to be,” she said. “All the stars aligned and I felt compelled to just go for it. I’d been collecting for a while and selling on line for a while. I had gotten myself a little overloaded. I’m finding out everyone feels overloaded at some point with material stuff. I started with just my belongings. It hasn’t taken long and there is just a ton of stuff here.”
The store takes donations at its 1136 E. Ninth St. location, next to Flowers on the Avenue and across the street from the Adventist Community Center.
The doors opened on May 15, but the store is still a work in progress. Maeglin said people can let her know what they'd like stocked in the store. Some of the things still on the way include a selection of vintage vinyl records and players.
Maeglin hopes to fill a void that came when the Muscatine and Davenport Christian stores closed, and will stock a large selection of Bibles.
“We definitely feel the Lord wants us to be here and help the community however we can,” she said.
She said the joy of operating the store comes from helping people find things they need.
