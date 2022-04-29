New tree planted in West Liberty park to honor a local volunteer's efforts

WEST LIBERTY – During the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers played an important part in helping people stay safe and healthy, braving the risks and putting themselves on the front lines. But for Bill Koellner, helping out was only natural – and even if he only saw it as the “right thing to do”, his fellow board members wanted to honor all his hard work.

Last week on Wednesday, April 27 at Kimberly Park in West Liberty, the Muscatine County Board of Health recognized Koellner for his 15 years of service on the Board while also taking the time to praise him for all his volunteerism and his many roles in public service. This was only Koellner’s most recent honor, as he had been given several other honors and awards throughout his life.

In a show of gratitude, the Board of Public Health presented Koellner with a freshly-planted Fall Fiesta Sugar Maple tree, wanting it to stand within the park as a long-lasting representation of his generosity, hard work and volunteering efforts.

“I’m a big tree fan, and I had planted a lot of trees around West Liberty before,” Koellner said. “Seeing that tree kind of overwhelmed me more than recognition did.” He described himself as a “humble guy”, preferring to honor others than be honored himself, but added that he still appreciated the Board of Health’s efforts.

During the ceremony, Public Health Director Christy Roby gave a brief speech detailing his accomplishments, where she stated, “(Koellner) seeks to understand the need of the county residents and populations we are called to care for. He is filled with wisdom from a lifetime of professional and personal experiences that have allowed him to serve in this volunteer role for 15 years with strength, knowledge, passion and effective decision making… seeking to serve others with kindness and respect.”

Roby then shared how both Koellner and his wife, Jan, provided leadership for residents during the pandemic. Once vaccines became available to the public, the couple had worked to help West Liberty residents – specifically those who may have had difficulties signing up due to a language barrier – register for their vaccines. Koellner also helped organize large vaccine clinics, grief share classes for those who lost loved ones, and even drove to Cedar Rapids to pick up more vaccines when needed.

“Every single person we helped was so grateful and so thankful, but probably one of the greatest feelings I had during that is when we held vaccination clinics in West Liberty with Father Guillermo of St. Joseph Catholic Church,” Koellner said. “When vaccines opened up for 12-year-olds and above, the people lined up were not only getting shots for themselves, but they had their children with them. All of those children said they wanted to be healthy, and it was wonderful to see that.”

Koellner added that he was proud of his home part of the county – that being the West Liberty area – of having 93 percent of its eligible population vaccinated.

Although he is leaving the role of Chairperson on the Muscatine County Board of Health, Koellner still plans on continuing to volunteer as well as help others through his work in both the Rotary Club of West Liberty and Muscatine County Historic Preservation. He and his wife have also endowed 10 percent of their life savings to Public Health in the hopes of leaving a legacy to their community and continuing to help keep people healthy even after they’re gone.

“(Koellner) is a true champion of excellence for public health efforts, working to ensure health equity for all county residents. He and Jan have continuously modeled the way on how to be true servants of God and their county,” Roby said.

