New Wapello ward maps approved

WAPELLO — It took less than seven minutes during a special meeting on Wednesday for the Wapello City Council to approve new ward maps that will impact upcoming elections for at least the next 10 years in the community.

The new maps are based on the 2020 Census.

City clerk Mike Delzell reported the council held a public meeting on the proposed changes to the city wards during the special meeting, but there were no comments.

The council then approved the first reading of an ordinance modifying the city’s three wards and waived the final two readings. Delzell said the wards would become official upon publication.

According to a map of the new wards, a one-block area in the south end of the community is being moved from Ward 3 to Ward 2, while a larger area in the north end is being moved from Ward 2 to Ward 1. With the changes, the populations in Wards 1 and 3 will be 694, while Ward 2’s population will be 696.