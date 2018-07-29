MUSCATINE — With a new section of the Muscatine County Sanitary Landfill in operation earlier this year, sampling of the groundwater from the area's five new wells will need to be done to test for any contamination.
Although contamination has not been found, groundwater sampling has “a positive effect on the community because you’re ensuring contamination doesn’t get outside boundaries that it’s allowed,” Recycling Center and Transfer Station Solid Waste Manager Dave Popp said.
Council recently approved two proposals for Barker Lemar Engineering Consultants to sample the leachate, or water that runs through landfill waste, collected in the wells. The city previously had an agreement with the engineering firm to monitor the other 40 wells across the other four landfill cells, which are now closed because of reaching capacity.
The firm will test the wells twice a year as required by DNR and because the wells are new, sampling will be done five times in the first year, also required by DNR which includes the twice yearly sampling in the spring and fall.
Annual sampling will cost $3,400, and additional sampling and installation of low-flow sampling equipment on the new wells will cost $6058.10, according to memos sent to council. Both costs will come from the landfill operating budget for fiscal year 2019.
According to Chapter 113 of the Iowa Administrative Code, groundwater is tested for chloride, electrical conductivity, pH, ammonia nitrogen, iron, organic halogen and phenols along with 62 different organic and inorganic constituents, or metals and chemicals. Based on the findings, additional testing for other materials may be required. The reason to monitor leachate is to protect human health and the environment by ensuring the materials in the water are maintained at acceptable levels determined by federal and state regulations.
“The DNR basically required more bracketing wells to reach out into a larger perimeter to make sure everything is getting captured,” Popp said.
The leachate is pumped from two storage tanks and transported to the Water Pollution Control plant for treatment.
Supervisor of solid waste and contaminated sites section for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Amie Davidson said sampling the groundwater tests for metals such as arsenic, cobalt and barium, and volatile organic compounds such as vinyl chloride and trichloroethylene.
Davidson said if people were consuming water with elevated levels of these materials, cancer would be a health-risk. Sampling and testing of the leachate is done to ensure “a huge contamination plume” is not created, she said.
Davidson said if left unmonitored, groundwater could flow into major water source and have an impact on plants and animals.
The landfill off of U.S. 61 and Ward Avenue are located near the Winter Bison farm and Bison Ridge Kennels and features a large pond. A well is located near the area and monitoring the groundwater in that well may help prevent any potential contamination from reaching the water.
A lagoon to hold leachate was also recently built per DNR requirements and will hold weeks worth of groundwater, reducing trips to the water treatment facility.
Davidson described the wells system as checks and balances. “We’ve put this in and we want to make sure it’s working,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.