Newcomers prepare to take city council seats

“It’s very humbling,” Lewis said. “When I first started thinking of running I was watching what was going on at the local level and there were some things where I was like ‘OK you are supposed to be representing all of us.’”

She says as a council member she would take everyone in Muscatine into account to make her decisions. She feels it is a great opportunity to be able to serve the community.

Brackett feels the voters made their decision for a council member and he wishes Lewis the best in her role as council member. He hopes she carries on the tradition of offering regular access to the people of Muscatine to reach out to her and he hopes to see her active in the community.

“A lot of good things have been going on for the last few years and I would like to see that continue,”: he said.

In the race to fill council member Osmond Malcolm’s Ward 2 seat, Jeff Osborne won the election with 189 votes, beating Josiah Anderson who got 143 votes and Alyson Glynn, 130.

“I’m very happy with the outcome,” Osborne said. “I had got a lot of great advice. I don’t know if I attribute the win to it, but it made me a better candidate. The other candidates were on their game and I had to step up my game and we all rose to the occasion.”