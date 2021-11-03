Newcomers prepare to take city council seats

MUSCATINE — On Tuesday evening Brad Bark was visiting friends and having dinner out. Only when he got free did he take the time twice to update the results of the city election to see how his bid for the mayor’s seat was going.
Shortly after 9 p.m., while driving in his truck, he refreshed the results on the Muscatine County Auditor’s site to find he had won the election and is the mayor-elect, beating incumbent Mayor Diana Broderson with 1,834 votes to Broderson’s 1,236. Finding out the results, he reflected on how amazing the win was. He recalled the months of work leading up to the election.
“I’m extremely thankful, number 1, I had great support with my wife and kids and at work,” Bark said. “Also the community with many people supporting. It was overwhelmingly amazing. I’m taking it little by little. I’m going to start taking inventory and come up with a game plan for 2022.”
Bark believes he won the race by having a social media presence, volunteers who helped put up 350 signs and made phone calls, and the exposure he got on local television and in the newspapers.
Broderson declined comment on the reasons she felt the election went the way it did, but said that she hoped to continue to serve people in the community.
“I’m going to continue working with families in Muscatine through various community opportunities that arise as well as here at the Y,” she said. “I’m looking forward to finishing out the next two months. I’m pleased I was able to get the holiday festival of lights secured this year and possibly many years to come. I’m hopeful the community continues moving forward in a positive way.”
Also on the ballot were James Edgmond, who received 258 votes, and Chad Bishop, who received 76 votes. Both commented they were happy to see that Bark had won the election. Edgmond commented he thought he would do better. He said that running as a independent he believes he underestimated the importance of having a political party backing a candidate.
“I’m happy with what I did,” Edgmond said. ‘Hopefully I raised awareness on a few things. I’m amazingly at peace with the whole process and I am happy with the results. If I wasn’t going to be in there, Brad would be the guy I would pick.”
Bishop said he is happy with the voter turnout, which he attributes to the town expressing interest in a change and get a fresh start.
“I think there was an opportunity for a new approach,” he said. ‘I think it was an opportunity for people who felt frustrated with the way things went in general to vote for a change.”
Between now and January, Bark said that he plans to research different projects that need to be done in Muscatine as well as talking to people to learn what projects the community wants to see done as well as resources available. As mayor, Bark hopes to work on teamwork to get projects accomplished, work on the housing issue in the city, and begin to work on economic development in the area.
Incumbent Kelcey Brackett also failed to keep his at-large seat on the city council, losing to challenger Angela Lewis. In the election, Lewis got 1,791 votes while Brackett got 1,452.
“It’s very humbling,” Lewis said. “When I first started thinking of running I was watching what was going on at the local level and there were some things where I was like ‘OK you are supposed to be representing all of us.’”
She says as a council member she would take everyone in Muscatine into account to make her decisions. She feels it is a great opportunity to be able to serve the community.
Brackett feels the voters made their decision for a council member and he wishes Lewis the best in her role as council member. He hopes she carries on the tradition of offering regular access to the people of Muscatine to reach out to her and he hopes to see her active in the community.
“A lot of good things have been going on for the last few years and I would like to see that continue,”: he said.
In the race to fill council member Osmond Malcolm’s Ward 2 seat, Jeff Osborne won the election with 189 votes, beating Josiah Anderson who got 143 votes and Alyson Glynn, 130.
“I’m very happy with the outcome,” Osborne said. “I had got a lot of great advice. I don’t know if I attribute the win to it, but it made me a better candidate. The other candidates were on their game and I had to step up my game and we all rose to the occasion.”
Osborne commented pit bulls and the budget would be his main focuses as he takes office in January. Before being sworn in, he plans to speak with as many current council members as he can to learn what he needs to know to serve. He also said city administrator Carol Webb is setting up a team education day for new council members Osborne plans to attend.
Anderson commented that after speaking with Osborne during the campaign, he learned Osborne shared many of his ideas. He believes Osborne will make a good council member. He said he is “thrilled’ with the results of the election.
“The more I got to know him, the more I realized he and I were on the same page,” Anderson said. “Now he has all the responsibility and I am here to help him where I can.”
Glynn could not be reached for comment.
Council member Nadine Brockert, who ran unopposed to keep her Ward 4 seat, received 356 votes.