After a year of preparation, Muscatine’s newest school, Muscatine Christian Academy, which has offices at 1613 Bidwell Road, is almost ready to open. As of last Wednesday, enrollment for the school is officially open.

As stated on its website, Muscatine Christian Academy is a non-denominational Christian school that will start in fall 2023. Although it will serve only kindergarten through sixth-grade students in its first year, the team behind the school hopes to expand into seventh grade and beyond in fall 2024.

The project began when a concerned grandmother, teacher and member of Hillcrest Baptist Church made her request for a Christian school in Muscatine known. From there, the idea began to grow as a launch team was formed. When an interest survey was completed in summer 2022, it showed that 86 families with 175 students expressed interest in supporting a Christian school.

Once this support was established, the launch team of Hillcrest Baptist Pastor Dave McIntosh, Nathan Mather, Jill Mather and Danae Voigt began working on turning their idea into a reality. It should be noted that while the idea may have started to bloom at Hillcrest, the Muscatine Christian Academy is set to be an independent school that is not sponsored by one singular church.

“It’s been an interesting journey. We’ve been putting a lot of work in for it,” McIntosh said, adding that he felt the school has been and will continue to be a community endeavor, supported by parents and families as well as local churches.

Regarding its mission, the launch team states the school will be dedicated to “developing students who desire to love God and others” as well as academically prepare them for future careers and “for God’s unique plan for their lives”.

Additionally, students who enroll in the school will be expected to participate in both academics and practiced worship as they pursue both their own education as well as their own personal excellence. The launch team has also assured that the academy will have a goal of academic excellence within its curriculum. This, in turn, will allow its students the same opportunities as those who attended public school when it comes to career qualifications and requirements for pursuing higher education.

McIntosh also emphasized the school’s focus to educate mind, body and soul.

“Our pedagogy that we’re using is based on some deeper learning principles, and it’s going to dive into how we educate the whole of a child,” he said. “We’re trying to be very intentional about the choices we make, the curriculum we use and the pedagogy we follow to help encourage mental learning and also body, participation and the spiritual component that each of us have as well.”

In order to reach this high standard, the team has spent the past year partnering with RenewaNation for coaching from experts within the Christian Education field. The team also regularly connected with representatives with two accrediting agencies in Iowa, as well as consulting with several Christian school administrators in order to gain additional insight into the best practices and curriculum.

Tuition for the school is expected to be $6,500 per student; however this may be discounted slightly through early enrollment. Before enrollment, families will need to submit an application for their child and go through a conference with the school’s admissions coordinator to answer the family’s questions and determine the suitability of the student for both the school and whatever grade they are entering. Families who qualify may also have the opportunity to apply for tuition aid, however the new school does not qualify under House File 68, a bill that allows Iowa parents to take up to $7,598 in public dollars to pay for private school tuition, because it is not yet accredited.

For more information on Muscatine Christian Academy or on its application process, families can go to its website at muscatinechristianacademy.org. Those who are interested in apply for a staffing or facility position can also go to this website for more information.