Nietzel receives economic honors from Muscatine Community College

MUSCATINE -- As we celebrate the end of the year and graduation at Muscatine Community College, there are always exceptional students that we have been delighted to serve. Anthony, “Tony” Nietzel is one of those exceptional students.

Tony received the “Ron Hansen Memorial Economics Award” which is given to an outstanding economics student at MCC, as determined by the economics faculty. When I was visiting with Tony, he inquired about the qualifications needed to teach at a community college. I can only hope that it means Tony aspires to return to Muscatine Community College when he completes his education at Iowa State University. Tony comes from a long line of family members who have attended MCC, including siblings, Daniel, Katie, and Mary.

I remember Tony coming into my office one day, telling me that he just wanted to share how much he enjoyed and valued his professors at MCC. While many students likely share Tony’s sentiments, not many express them to me as he had. It’s not something that happens every day and I will remember this interaction for a long time. The next time I saw Tony he was attending our Legends event at the Merrill Hotel. Just recently Tony was a server for my table at Geneva Country Club where I attending a GMCCI Board meeting. Tony is an active community member!

