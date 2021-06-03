Nietzel receives economic honors from Muscatine Community College

MUSCATINE -- As we celebrate the end of the year and graduation at Muscatine Community College, there are always exceptional students that we have been delighted to serve. Anthony, “Tony” Nietzel is one of those exceptional students.
Tony received the “Ron Hansen Memorial Economics Award” which is given to an outstanding economics student at MCC, as determined by the economics faculty. When I was visiting with Tony, he inquired about the qualifications needed to teach at a community college. I can only hope that it means Tony aspires to return to Muscatine Community College when he completes his education at Iowa State University. Tony comes from a long line of family members who have attended MCC, including siblings, Daniel, Katie, and Mary.
I remember Tony coming into my office one day, telling me that he just wanted to share how much he enjoyed and valued his professors at MCC. While many students likely share Tony’s sentiments, not many express them to me as he had. It’s not something that happens every day and I will remember this interaction for a long time. The next time I saw Tony he was attending our Legends event at the Merrill Hotel. Just recently Tony was a server for my table at Geneva Country Club where I attending a GMCCI Board meeting. Tony is an active community member!
Let me share what Tony thinks about his experience at MCC:
"Within one semester, I began to understand what made MCC special. It’s things like Jeff Kaufmann seamlessly weaving a hilarious story into American history. It’s John DaBeet staying after class to discuss my future plan...or Brian Abbot’s energy every class period...not to forget Dr. C. genuinely asking about my hobbies. This is why MCC truly is the “Community’s college.” Throughout my time at MCC, I was able to invest in my community through “Big Brothers/Big Sisters”, work several jobs and discover my strengths as a student. I am so excited to continue my education at Iowa State this upcoming Fall, but I will always remember my experience at MCC! President Naomi, MCC staff, and the community of Muscatine, thank you for investing in me."
We are glad to have played a small part in Tony’s journey. He is going to go far!!
To view a recording of MCC’s 2021 graduation, go to https://www.facebook.com/muscatinecommunitycollege/videos/964302641046019. The virtual ceremony celebrates Tony and our many other great students.
Dr. Naomi DeWinter is the President of Muscatine Community College, “The Community’s College”. MJC/MCC was established in 1929 and has proudly served the community for over 90 years. Contact ndewinter@eicc.edu.