On Tuesday, for the first time, the Muscatine Police Department hosted its first National Night Out event at Taylor Street Park. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods across the U.S. safer. At least 750 people attended the event.
David Hotle
16 stunning images of last night's supermoon
The Strawberry Supermoon rises in front of the Statue of Liberty in New York, late Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)
J. David Ake
The full moon rises between two towers, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Kamran Jebreili
The strawberry full moon rises behind the ancient temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, about 70 kilometers (45 miles) south of Athens, Greece, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The moon reach its full stage on Tuesday, during a phenomenon known as a supermoon because of its proximity to Earth, and it is also labeled as the "Strawberry Moon" because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Thanassis Stavrakis
A supermoon rises behind sculpture of Tomislav of Croatia, the first Croatian king, in downtown Zagreb, Croatia, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The moon reached its full stage on Tuesday, during a phenomenon known as a supermoon because of its proximity to Earth, and it is also labeled as the "Strawberry Moon" because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Darko Bandic
A seagull is silhouetted against a supermoon, in Rome, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The moon reached its full stage on Tuesday, during a phenomenon known as a supermoon because of its proximity to Earth, and it is also labeled as the "Strawberry Moon" because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Andrew Medichini
Roof decorations on the corner tower at the Forbidden City depicting sacred beasts are silhouetted against a supermoon, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Beijing. The moon reach its full stage on Tuesday, during a phenomenon known as a supermoon because of its proximity to Earth, and it is also labeled as the "Strawberry Moon" because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Ng Han Guan
The full moon rises behind buildings in the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany, late Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Michael Probst
Sculptures of angels fixed at the St. Isaak's Cathedral are silhouetted on the full moon in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, June 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Dmitri Lovetsky
A supermoon rises behind the Galata Tower in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The moon reached its full stage on Tuesday, during a phenomenon known as a supermoon because of its proximity to Earth, and it is also labeled as the "Strawberry Moon" because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
Emrah Gurel
The full moon rises over the cross of St. Joseph Church in Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. . (AP/Photo/Hadi Mizban)
Hadi Mizban
A waxing gibbous moon is seen at 98% percent full as it rises near the Nubble Light, Monday, June 13, 2022, in York, Maine. The moon will reach its full stage on Tuesday, during a phenomenon known as a Supermoon because its proximity to Earth, and it is also labeled as the "Strawberry Moon" because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
The strawberry supermoon rises behind the village of Imerovigli on Sandorini's caldera, in Greece's Cyclades islands, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Petros Giannakouris
The full moon sets behind the telecommunication devices on top of the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany, early Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Michael Probst
People watch the rising moon Monday, June 13, 2022, in East Boston, Mass. The moon will reach its full stage on Tuesday, during a phenomenon known as a supermoon because its proximity to Earth, and it is also labeled as the "Strawberry Moon" because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
The full moon rises over Marseille, southern France, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Daniel Cole
The full moon rises in the clouds over a church in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, June 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Dmitri Lovetsky
