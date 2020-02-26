Nine percent cable increase to cover sports network additions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PENSION REPORT

The robust economy has been good news for MP&W's Employees' Pension Plan. The fund had slipped to just below $70 million by the end of 2018. But Huston reported that at the end of 2019, the fund saw 18.9 percent improvement.

David Fie of Des Moines-based Principal Securities, the firm that manages the plan, reported the fund was at $82.5 million at the end of 2019. "Overall, right where we want to be," he told the board. "I can't say 'cautiously optimistic.' In 18 months, we might be looking at a recession."

Fie said variables that could disrupt the financial picture include the coronavirus and possible fluctuations in security values.

WATER TOWER REPORT

The public is being asked to help select the new image to be placed on MP&W's Water tower. Thanks to strong customer support, MP&W won a contest last fall sponsored by the Iowa Finance Authority to place the new image. Possible images have been created by artist Laura Palmer, a Muscatine native, and an on line survey was rolled out Sunday, Feb. 23, on MP&W's Facebook page. Voting will be open through Saturday, Feb. 29. Customers can vote for their top five choices.