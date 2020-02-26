Nine percent cable increase to cover sports network additions

MUSCATINE — Customers of Muscatine Power and Water's communications utility can blame Chicago Cub fans for a higher than planned rate hike.
The 2020 budget included a 7% cable TV revenue increase in April. But Tuesday night, The Board of Water, Electric, and Communications Trustees approved a 9% increase to cover the cost of adding the Chicago Cubs network, the Marquee Sports Network, to the channel lineup, at the request of Cub fans.
"While we're very excited to offer that content for Cubs fans, it does come with a price tag," said MP&W General Manager Gage Huston.
While the overall increase is 9%, the actual increase will vary between 4.6 and 9.6%, according to the package selected. Huston added that internet and phone rates through the communications utility will remain the same.
FINANCIAL REPORT
MP&W's Communications Utility started the new year with a shaky bottom line. A net profit of $148,468 was budgeted for January, but the actual profit fell short at $19,755.
Huston said part of the problem is due to aggressive payback of debt associated with the Fiber to the Home Project. But the project has increased in time as well as cost, now expected to be $19.1 million. "The good news is we caught it early on," Huston told the board. "We aren't in a dire situation by any means."
Board Member Steven Bradford asked if any lessons have been learned and what controls have been put in place. Huston replied that new staff is addressing the matter. "The Communications budget is quite complex," Huston said. "We'll continue to evaluate this. We're not done by any means."
Brad Spratt, interim director of finance and administrative services, said staff is reviewing anticipated expenses. "We're projecting our ending cash will be around $577,000 at the end of the year," he said.
The performances of the Electric and Water Utilities in January weren't as bleak. Net profit of $769,987 was budgeted for the Electric Utility, but actual profit was $444,748. Net profit of $53,236 was budgeted for the Water Utility. Instead, a slightly higher profit of $58,452 was posted.
On a related note, Erika Cox, director of customer and technology experience, introduced Jeremy Williams, vice president of operations for Georgia-based Atlantic Engineering Group, the general contractor for the Fiber to the Home Project, to the board. Williams is working closely with MP&W on the project, and he told the board he is looking forward to a successful project conclusion. "We've seen good things with Jeremy joining the project," Huston said.
Cox reported that installations continued at a good pace in January with 383 being completed during the year's first month and 60% overall.
PENSION REPORT
The robust economy has been good news for MP&W's Employees' Pension Plan. The fund had slipped to just below $70 million by the end of 2018. But Huston reported that at the end of 2019, the fund saw 18.9 percent improvement.
David Fie of Des Moines-based Principal Securities, the firm that manages the plan, reported the fund was at $82.5 million at the end of 2019. "Overall, right where we want to be," he told the board. "I can't say 'cautiously optimistic.' In 18 months, we might be looking at a recession."
Fie said variables that could disrupt the financial picture include the coronavirus and possible fluctuations in security values.
WATER TOWER REPORT
The public is being asked to help select the new image to be placed on MP&W's Water tower. Thanks to strong customer support, MP&W won a contest last fall sponsored by the Iowa Finance Authority to place the new image. Possible images have been created by artist Laura Palmer, a Muscatine native, and an on line survey was rolled out Sunday, Feb. 23, on MP&W's Facebook page. Voting will be open through Saturday, Feb. 29. Customers can vote for their top five choices.
Huston commented that Laura Palmer's father did the current design. "I think it's kind of neat to see the passing of the design," said Huston.
The board Tuesday evening awarded a $444,250 contract to J.R. Seltzer for the Water Tower Refurbishment Project, which will include recoating of the tank's interior and exterior but not the application of the new design. The winning design will be applied after the project is completed, and public unveiling is expected during late summer.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The board ratified January expenditures and transactions totaling $10,509,590.
- The board set April 9 as the date to accept bids and April 28 to hold a public hearing and award a contract for Mississippi Drive Corridor Wire Pulling in conjunction with the city's Mississippi Drive Corridor Improvement Project.
- The board went into closed session to conduct performance reviews of the General Manager and Directors.